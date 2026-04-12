Massive Attack Musician and Hundreds of Supporters Arrested at Palestine Action Protest in London

Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack and over 500 others were arrested during a protest in Trafalgar Square against the ban on Palestine Action. The demonstration, dubbed 'Everyone Day,' saw police making numerous arrests after warnings of potential criminal offences. Protesters displayed banners and chanted slogans, leading to confrontations with law enforcement.

Massive Attack musician Robert Del Naja , along with over 500 supporters of the banned group Palestine Action , were arrested during a large protest in central London today. The singer-songwriter from Bristol was observed being addressed by police officers while participating in the demonstration held in Trafalgar Square , which was organized to oppose the ban on the group. Del Naja was one of hundreds of demonstrators who were holding up signs with messages such as 'I oppose genocide.

I support Palestine Action'. He was subsequently taken away by three officers and arrested under suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organization. The Metropolitan Police reported that 523 individuals, ranging in age from 18 to 87, were apprehended during the mass event. Protesters had gathered at the iconic London location starting at 1 pm, displaying their placards, despite a police warning that any involvement in such criminal activity would result in arrest. The group, whose organizers, Defend Our Juries, claimed consisted of around 500 people, initially remained silent as approximately 100 police officers began making arrests. However, some demonstrators later started chanting 'shame on you' at the officers as they carried away protesters who refused to walk towards police vans. Proscription makes it a criminal offense to be a member of or to support Palestine Action, which can result in a prison sentence of up to 14 years. Footage showed Massive Attack musician Robert Del Naja holding a placard that read 'I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action' as he participated in the march against the group's ban. The singer-songwriter from Bristol was later carried away by three officers and arrested on suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organization. Thousands were anticipated to attend the mass event, which took place in Trafalgar Square starting at 1 pm, as police had warned that 'criminal offences' were expected to occur. Police began making arrests after demonstrators, who were part of the action in Trafalgar Square from 1 pm today, unfurled banners with messages such as 'I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action'. Images captured police officers arresting a woman at a protest in support of the banned group Palestine Action in Trafalgar Square, central London on Saturday. Demonstrators were seen participating in 'Everyone Day', a mass action protesting against the Government's proscription of Palestine Action today. Officers from the Met Police were seen carrying a woman protesting in support of Palestine Action into custody. Additionally, police were observed removing a protester from a demonstration against the ban on Palestine Action, in Trafalgar Square, central London. A woman was captured shouting as she was carried away by police officers during a protest in support of Palestine Action. Approximately 100 police officers were present at Trafalgar Square on Saturday in anticipation of the arrests. Banners with messages such as 'Jurors deserve to hear the whole truth' and 'Israel starves kids' were displayed at the top of the square, near the National Gallery. Several individuals, including a man and a woman with grey hair, were carried away by officers from the demonstration. Police were also seen lifting a man in handcuffs and escorting an elderly protester with a walking stick to the police vans. Protesters accused officers of mishandling a woman during the protest and not supporting her shoulders. The woman was later seen lying with her eyes closed as officers and bystanders surrounded her. Others shouted at the police that she required medical attention. One protester made the peace sign as she was removed, while another stated 'Palestine Action is not a proscribed organisation' as she was led away by police. The Met stated that many of those arrested needed to be carried to custody due to non-compliance, but the force maintained that none required medical assistance. Protesters, some of whom were carried by their ankles and under their arms by officers, were directed to an area at the side of Trafalgar Square, which was enclosed by a metal fence. Defend Our Juries stated that the demonstration, dubbed Everyone Day, revealed the 'resistance' to the ban on Palestine Action is 'stronger than ever'. The Metropolitan Police stated that Saturday's action 'is likely to involve offending rather than a lawful protest'. In March, the police force announced that it would resume arresting suspected Palestine Action supporters, as a High Court battle over the legality of the group, which was banned under terrorism legislation by the Government in July, is ongoing. The police had previously paused arresting demonstrators in February after the High Court ruled the Government's ban was unlawful, but decided to resume after it was determined that an appeal against the ruling would likely take several months. Speaking at today's protest, Yael Kahn, who used to care for female political prisoners in Gaza before moving to England, said: 'I wish, when my family was exterminated in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany, I wish there were people protesting, like all of these lovely people here. I absolutely adore them.' A 53-year-old woman at today's demonstration said she attended to help defend the right to protest





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Palestine Action Robert Del Naja Protest Trafalgar Square Arrests

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thousands of protesters to descend on London over Palestine Action ban as police issue stark warningThe Metropolitan Police said Saturday’s action “is likely to involve offending rather than a lawful protest”.

Read more »

Police remove protesters during mass demonstration against Palestine Action banPolice have begun removing protesters from a mass demonstration against the ban on Palestine Action in central London.

Read more »

Elderly protesters in camping chairs among 100 arrested at Palestine Action demoPolice have so far arrested 92 people during a mass protest against the ban on Palestine Action in central London.

Read more »

Massive Attack star arrested at London demo over Palestine Action banHe was carried away by police

Read more »

Massive Attack's Robert Del Naja arrested at Palestine protestRobert Del Naja is arrested on suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organisation.

Read more »