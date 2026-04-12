Massive Attack Musician Robert Del Naja Arrested at Palestine Action Protest in London

Robert Del Naja, musician from Massive Attack, was arrested alongside over 500 Palestine Action supporters during a protest in London. The demonstration, held in Trafalgar Square, was against the group's ban. Police made mass arrests after protesters displayed banners and refused to comply. The event highlighted the ongoing debate surrounding freedom of expression, political activism, and the legal implications of supporting groups deemed to be proscribed.

Robert Del Naja , a musician from the renowned band Massive Attack , was among over 500 supporters of the banned group Palestine Action arrested during a large-scale protest in central London today. The singer-songwriter, hailing from Bristol, was observed being addressed by police officers while participating in the demonstration held in Trafalgar Square , which was organized to protest the ban imposed on the group.

Del Naja, along with hundreds of other demonstrators, held placards that read 'I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.' He was subsequently carried away by three officers and arrested under suspicion of supporting a proscribed organization. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a total of 523 individuals, ranging in age from 18 to 87, were apprehended during the mass event. Demonstrators had gathered at the iconic central London location from 1 p.m., displaying their placards despite prior warnings from the police that anyone engaging in such criminal activities would face arrest. The group, organized by Defend Our Juries, comprised approximately 500 people. Initially, they sat silently as around 100 police officers began making arrests. However, some protesters later began chanting 'shame on you' at the officers as they carried away those who refused to walk to police vans. The proscription of Palestine Action makes it a criminal offense to be a member of or support the group, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.\The demonstration in Trafalgar Square saw a significant police presence, with officers prepared for potential arrests. The arrests commenced after the demonstrators unfurled banners with messages such as 'I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.' Numerous protesters were forcibly removed from the scene. Images from the protest depicted individuals being carried by police, including a woman who appeared to be lying on the ground while surrounded by officers and bystanders. Other protesters were seen shouting that the woman required medical attention. One protester made the peace sign as she was removed, while another insisted that 'Palestine Action is not a proscribed organization.' The Metropolitan Police stated that many of those arrested needed to be carried to custody due to non-compliance, but maintained that none required medical assistance. Protesters, some of whom were carried by their ankles and under their arms by officers, were led to an area at the side of Trafalgar Square, enclosed by a metal fence. Defend Our Juries described the demonstration, dubbed 'Everyone Day,' as a testament to the 'stronger than ever' resistance to the ban on Palestine Action. The Metropolitan Police had previously indicated that Saturday's action 'is likely to involve offending rather than a lawful protest.'\In the preceding months, the police had faced a period of uncertainty regarding their approach to arresting Palestine Action supporters. Following a High Court ruling in February that deemed the government's ban on the group unlawful, the police had temporarily paused their arrest activities. However, the decision was made to resume arrests as an appeal against the ruling was expected to take several months. The ban on Palestine Action, imposed under terrorism legislation in July, has been a contentious issue. The protest in Trafalgar Square saw a diverse group of individuals come together to express their support for Palestine Action and to denounce the government's decision. Yael Kahn, who formerly cared for female political prisoners in Gaza before relocating to England, spoke at the demonstration, expressing her appreciation for the protesters. A 53-year-old woman also stated her reason for attending the demonstration was to help defend the right to protest. The events in Trafalgar Square highlight the ongoing debate surrounding freedom of expression, political activism, and the legal implications of supporting groups deemed to be proscribed. The mass arrests and the government's stance on Palestine Action reflect the complex challenges faced when addressing issues of terrorism, human rights, and political dissent





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Robert Del Naja Massive Attack Palestine Action Protest Arrest Trafalgar Square London Freedom Of Expression Political Activism

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