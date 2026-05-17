Massive data roaming charges on holidays: new route for travel firms

A new travel firm offers a solution to stop unexpected charges on your mobile. eSIM unlocks mobile data while you travel, providing an unlimited data plan with no catches.

THERE’S nothing worse than coming home from holiday to be hit with massive data roaming charges from your mobile provider . As thousands of Brits head off on their summer hols, many are still being caught out by unexpected data roaming fees.

Even if you have a roaming pass from your mobile provider, the monthly cost can be eye-watering – and that’s if they cover your start from just £2.99 and offer unlimited data, so no need to keep checking if you’ve nearly hit your data limit. UK's biggest dinosaur theme park to open its 'longest ride to date' this summer. The eSIM company have expanded the amount of places they cover to over 200 destinations worldwide.

France, and Italy, or going long-haul to the USA, Canada, Australia and beyond, you can stay online from the moment you land. There are no hidden fees, so don’t expect any unexpected charges or texts telling you you’ve gone over the limit. Browse 200+ destinations and pick how many days you’ll need it for.

If you’re travelling in a group, you can even buy everyone’s in one go.airportHolafly eSIMs saves you the faff of inserting a physical sim card – instead, you can buy and install via the app. PLANE CRAZ





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Data Roaming Mobile Provider UK Summer Holiday Travel Firm Esim Mobile Data

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