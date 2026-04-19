Massive Turnout for Manchester Marathon; Local Property and Development News.

Over 42,000 runners participated in the 2026 Manchester Marathon, celebrating community and resilience. The Manchester Evening News covered the event, alongside features on an award-winning property, a local 'best place to live' designation, and significant local news including resident opposition to warehouse development and employer underpayment revelations.

The streets of Greater Manchester vibrated with energy and determination on Sunday as an unprecedented 42,000 participants laced up their running shoes for the 2026 marathon. The iconic event, a cornerstone of the regional calendar, saw runners depart in staggered waves beginning at 8:55 AM and continuing until 11:30 AM from the historic Trafford Arch, a location steeped in sporting heritage near Old Trafford.

This year's marathon transcended a mere athletic competition, transforming Manchester into a vibrant spectacle of human resilience, unwavering community spirit, and shared endeavor. From seasoned elite athletes pushing the boundaries of human endurance to dedicated charity runners raising vital funds for worthy causes, and enthusiastic first-timers embarking on their inaugural marathon journey, the event offered a powerful testament to the diverse tapestry of Manchester's population united by a common goal. The Manchester Evening News has been on the ground, capturing the pulse of this monumental occasion throughout the day, documenting the triumphs, the struggles, and the sheer joy experienced by participants and spectators alike. A comprehensive gallery of images is available to relive the memorable moments and celebrate the incredible achievements of all who took part. Among the many inspiring stories emerging from the marathon was that of Iain Liam Ward, affectionately known as the 'King of Chemo' on TikTok. Ward’s presence at the Manchester Marathon, having recently conquered the Paris Marathon, highlighted an extraordinary display of fortitude and an inspirational commitment to overcoming adversity. His participation serves as a potent reminder of the power of sport and community to foster hope and resilience, even in the face of significant personal challenges. Beyond the athletic feats, the Manchester Evening News also delved into other noteworthy local developments. One such feature showcased a remarkable property: a stylish apartment nestled within a converted Victorian factory, recognized this week as our Property of the Week. This unique dwelling embodies the blend of historical charm and contemporary living that often characterizes desirable residential areas. Furthermore, a recent article by M.E.N's Liv Clarke explored the accolades bestowed upon one of the region's locales, recently named among the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Clarke’s firsthand experience, visiting local parks and bakeries, provided compelling evidence to support this prestigious designation, highlighting the quality of life and community appeal of the area. However, not all news from Greater Manchester this week centered on celebration and acclaim. An exclusive report by James Holt shed light on a contentious issue in Astley, where residents are vehemently opposing the construction of controversial 60ft warehouses. These residents have leveled serious accusations against Wigan Council, claiming the authority is attempting to ‘silence’ and ‘gaslight’ them. This assertion stems from a warning issued by the council regarding social media posts. The council, in its defense, maintains that its actions are aimed at protecting its staff from abuse and addressing allegations deemed ‘unsubstantiated’. This situation underscores the complex dynamics that can arise between local authorities and their constituents when development proposals spark significant opposition. In other council-related news, it was confirmed that the town hall’s stance on the display of flags in public spaces has remained unchanged, indicating a consistent policy in this regard. Separately, a stark reminder of worker rights violations emerged with the naming and shaming of 27 employers who have been compelled to repay thousands of pounds to their staff, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure fair employment practices across the region





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