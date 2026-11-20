Olivier Cresp and Alberto Morillas discuss iconic scents like Shalimar and Angel that redefined perfumery and inspired modern fragrance innovation.

Perfumers who shape the olfactory landscape identify specific masterpieces as the greatest fragrances ever created, highlighting works by Jacques Guerlain, Coco Chanel, and Thierry Mugler. These experts argue that true greatness in scent comes from breaking conventions and introducing entirely new fragrance families that remain influential decades after their debut.

Defining The Greatest Fragrances Ever Created

Creating a signature scent that inspires lifelong devotion requires balancing scientific precision with artistic storytelling. Master perfumers must understand how notes interact on the skin, how a fragrance develops during its dry down, and how it projects into the surrounding air as sillage. Inspiration for these complex compositions can stem from places, materials, moods, or memories, yet the final product must resonate with a wide audience despite subjective taste preferences.

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While commercial success is important, the most revered fragrances are often those that changed the course of perfumery through technical brilliance or pioneering ingredient use. Some revolutionary scents emerged in the 1920s, while others are more recent creations. What unites them is an enduring mark on the art of perfumery, proving that greatness is subjective but deeply impactful. As perfumer Honorine Blanc notes, the greatest perfume may be one that has not yet been created, highlighting the continuous excitement of discovery in the industry.

Olivier Cresp Favors Shalimar And Angel

Olivier Cresp, a French perfumer known for Mugler's Angel, Yves Saint Laurent's Black Opium, and Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue, cites Shalimar as his primary influence. Created by Jacques Guerlain in 1925, Shalimar is recognized as the first amber fragrance, offering a warm, powdery, and distinctly feminine signature. Cresp expresses deep admiration for this scent, noting its strong presence and historical significance since the beginning of his career.

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Cresp also identifies Angel, created by himself in 1992, as a foundational work that revolutionized the industry. Angel broke existing conventions and opened the door to the gourmand fragrance family, bringing something entirely new to the world of scent. He believes that a great perfume should always introduce innovation, and Angel stands as the perfect example of this spirit of creativity and technical advancement.

Alberto Morillas Selects Chanel No 5

Alberto Morillas, the Spanish perfumer behind Calvin Klein's CK One, Giorgio Armani's Acqua di Giò, and Marc Jacobs's Daisy, chooses Chanel No 5 as the greatest fragrance ever created. Developed by Coco Chanel and perfumer Ernest Beaux in 1921, this scent is described as mysterious, elegant, luxurious, and timeless. Morillas values its enduring quality and the way it has maintained its appeal across generations.

He also highlights Acqua di Giò, created by himself, as a modern classic that remains incredibly relevant thirty years after its launch. The fragrance is celebrated for its signature aquatic and fruity freshness, which is effortlessly appealing yet instantly recognizable. Morillas points to these works as examples of how perfumery can achieve both timeless elegance and contemporary relevance.

Subjectivity And Innovation In Perfumery

The selection of the greatest fragrances reveals that rarity and intrigue often outweigh commercial acclaim or high price points. These category-defining perfumes have paved the way for future innovations, whether through the creation of new fragrance families or the distinctive use of ingredients. Some scents remain instantly recognizable almost a century after their creation, testament to their lasting power.

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Ultimately, the art of perfumery relies on the ability to communicate an idea or feeling through a carefully balanced elixir of natural and synthetic raw materials. Perfumers must combine chemistry, technical know-how, and creativity to produce scents that resonate deeply with individuals. The pursuit of the perfect scent continues, driven by the belief that there is always something extraordinary waiting to be discovered.