MasterChef Boosts Anti-Bullying Measures Amidst Gregg Wallace and John Torode Scandals

Following the departure of Gregg Wallace and John Torode from MasterChef due to behavior-related and racial comment accusations, the BBC is implementing anti-bullying measures. The production company has enlisted the aid of HR specialists and is making internal and external changes to create a safer work environment. Gregg Wallace has sued the BBC over his sacking, and is seeking a disability claim as a result of his recent diagnosis.

Following recent scandals involving Gregg Wallace and John Torode , the BBC's MasterChef has reportedly taken steps to address workplace behavior concerns by hiring expert anti-bullying consultants. The production company, Banijay, has engaged Tell Jane, a specialist HR firm focusing on bullying, harassment, and discrimination, to offer a confidential and independent whistleblowing service.

This move comes after Gregg Wallace stepped down from the show in November 2024 due to complaints about his behavior, and John Torode was dismissed in July following accusations of a racial comment. The introduction of Tell Jane, along with internal measures like safeguarding representatives and a confidential Speak Up! hotline, signals a commitment to providing support and avenues for raising concerns among staff and freelancers involved in the show's production. The Mirror reports that Tell Jane will investigate any inappropriate incidents, and the confidential Speak Up! hotline will offer an anonymous reporting channel for employees. Banijay's aim is to create a safer work environment, acknowledging the importance of addressing issues promptly and transparently. Paperwork details new procedures, including Safeguarding Reps on productions and Confidential Reps for core staff, reflecting a multi-faceted approach to ensure that concerns are handled appropriately. \Gregg Wallace, in response to his departure, has reportedly launched a lawsuit at London's High Court, vowing to challenge his dismissal. He is seeking the release of numerous documents that he believes will clear his name and recover lost earnings. Furthermore, sources suggest he may pursue a multi-million pound disability claim against the BBC, potentially focusing on his autism diagnosis, which he received in January. This potential legal action could escalate tensions, with implications for the BBC and MasterChef. Gregg has stated that his neurodiversity was suspected by colleagues for years, yet no measures were taken to address his needs or protect him from what he perceives as a harmful work environment. His legal team believes that the documents will clarify their case and outline the steps that will be taken next. The situation has the potential to become an HR nightmare for the BBC. Meanwhile, the BBC, while not officially notified of legal proceedings, has made it clear that it strives to provide multiple ways for staff and freelancers to raise issues during production. \The decision to bring in external expertise and strengthen internal processes underscores the seriousness with which the BBC and Banijay are taking these allegations. A spokesperson for Banijay stated that staff and freelancers are provided with numerous avenues for raising issues, including a confidential whistleblowing line and external employee support lines, such as Tell Jane. This emphasis on a safe and supportive work environment is particularly crucial given the high-profile nature of MasterChef. Grace Dent and chef Anna Haugh are set to replace Gregg and John for the upcoming series, highlighting the show's resilience amidst controversy. Tim Davie, the BBC Director-General, has acknowledged the potential for further revelations, indicating the organization's awareness of past issues and its commitment to ensuring that such problems are addressed. This situation highlights the importance of addressing and preventing workplace misconduct in the entertainment industry, and other industries alike. The show is attempting to move on, and Gregg's team is looking for answers from the BBC





