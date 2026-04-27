MasterChef Hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode's 20-Year Friendship 'Completely Destroyed' After Sackings

A report claims the former MasterChef co-hosts have stopped speaking following their dismissals from the BBC show amid allegations of misconduct. Gregg Wallace is moving to Italy and will homeschool his son, while John Torode has leaned on his wife Lisa Faulkner for support.

The long-standing friendship between Gregg Wallace and John Torode appears to have completely fractured following their dismissals from the popular cooking show, MasterChef. A recent report suggests the two former co-hosts, who shared a 20-year professional relationship, have ceased communication and are not engaging with the new series of the show, now presented by Anna Haugh and Grace Dent.

The fallout stems from separate allegations of misconduct. Gregg Wallace, 61, was let go by the BBC last July after an investigation into 83 historical allegations of workplace misconduct, with 45 of those accusations being substantiated. Subsequently, John Torode, 60, also faced dismissal following an allegation of using 'extremely offensive racist language' in 2018, a claim he denies having any recollection of. Sources close to the situation indicate a significant breakdown in trust and a period of mutual blame.

According to The Sun, 'When the ship went down, they turned on each other. There was a lot of finger-pointing about who was to blame.

' John Torode reportedly feels particularly aggrieved, believing he was unfairly implicated in the issues surrounding Gregg Wallace’s conduct. The silence between the two is described as 'deafening,' with little prospect of reconciliation in the near future. Lisa Faulkner, John Torode’s wife, is said to have been a crucial source of support for him during what has been described as a 'year of hell.

' Both Gregg and John have been contacted for comment but have not yet publicly addressed the reports of their strained relationship. Adding to the upheaval, Gregg Wallace has announced his intention to relocate to Italy and homeschool his six-year-old son, Sid, who is autistic and non-verbal. This move comes after being compelled to sell his substantial £1 million Kent mansion following his departure from the BBC. He also plans to purchase a smaller property in Yorkshire, near his daughter.

Wallace expressed a desire for a more relaxed lifestyle and financial security for his family, including his wife Anne-Marie, 38. He previously initiated legal action against the BBC, claiming they failed to protect his personal data, leading to distress and harassment, but later dropped the claim. This series of events marks a dramatic shift for Wallace, who had previously enjoyed a successful career as a television personality and restaurateur.

The situation highlights the personal and professional consequences of serious allegations and the fragility of even long-established relationships within the entertainment industry





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Gregg Wallace John Torode Masterchef BBC Sacking Misconduct Friendship Italy Homeschooling

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