MasterChef star Philip Vakos and wife Heleena Marie close Bahari in Richmond. They cite rising operational costs and liquidation as reasons to pivot to delivery brand Phlavour.

MasterChef Australia and Greece star Philip Vakos and his wife, Heleena Marie, have officially closed their Richmond restaurant, Bahari, marking another significant loss for Melbourne's struggling hospitality sector. The couple announced the closure of the physical eatery to shift their primary focus to their existing delivery brand, Phlavour, which specializes in Mediterranean cuisine. This strategic pivot comes in response to overwhelming financial pressures that have made traditional restaurant operations unsustainable for the business owners.

Bahari Closure and Voluntary Liquidation Details

Official records from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) confirm that the business entities associated with the restaurant entered voluntary liquidation last month. The insolvency process is being overseen by Innis Cull of the accounting firm BRI Ferrier. The financial documentation reveals that the company owed more than $230,000 to creditors, with the majority of these debts directed toward the Australian Taxation Office. This formal insolvency status underscores the severity of the financial distress that ultimately forced the closure of the beloved inner-east Melbourne venue.

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Operational Costs and Shrinking Profit Margins

The decision to shut down was driven by a convergence of rising operational costs that have severely impacted small businesses across the industry. Accountant and entrepreneur Jason Robinson, co-founder of Future Advisory, has highlighted that three major cost areas-wages, goods sold, and overheads such as rent-have drastically lowered profit margins for hospitality venues. Robinson stated that some small businesses are now generating as little as $5 profit for every $100 spent by customers, leaving virtually no room for error or investment in their craft.

Supplier Payment Terms and Credit Risks

Compounding the direct operational costs is a deteriorating relationship between venues and their suppliers, creating a ripple effect of financial instability throughout the industry. Robinson noted that creditor payment terms have stretched significantly, with CreditorWatch reporting that over 10 per cent of suppliers have customers paying them in more than 60 days. Healthy venues typically operate on seven-day or 14-day payment terms, but the extension to 60 days indicates severe cash flow issues. Consequently, suppliers are being forced to act as a line of credit for struggling businesses, raising their own prices to mitigate risk as other businesses collapse or delay payments.

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Government Policy and Payroll Tax Thresholds

Experts in the sector argue that government policy plays a direct role in the current crisis, particularly regarding payroll tax regulations. Jason Robinson pointed to the low threshold for payroll tax in Victoria as a critical area for reform, noting that employers paying more than $1 million in wages annually are charged 4.85 per cent. He suggested that increasing this threshold would be a simple legislative lever that could immediately alleviate financial pressure on small businesses, allowing them to retain staff and invest in quality rather than absorbing tax liabilities.

Future Plans and Phlavour Delivery Services

While the closure of Bahari is a loss for the physical dining scene in Richmond, Philip Vakos and Heleena Marie have redirected their energy toward Phlavour, their ready-made meal delivery service. The couple described the decision to close the restaurant as hard and sad, yet made with intention, emphasizing that the timing feels right for this strategic adjustment. Phlavour will continue to deliver Mediterranean food around Melbourne, including popular menu items from Bahari, ensuring that the culinary legacy of the Vakos family continues despite the challenges facing the broader industry.