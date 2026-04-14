Matalan Recalls Baby Sleep Bags Due to Suffocation Hazard

Matalan is recalling several infant sleep bags due to a risk of suffocation. The neck opening can stretch, potentially allowing babies to slip inside. Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately and return it for a full refund. The recall affects specific sleep bags sold between July 2025 and February 2026.

Matalan has initiated a recall of several infant sleep bags due to a serious safety hazard. The affected products pose a significant risk of suffocation to infants. The issue stems from the neck opening of the sleep bags, which can stretch during normal, 'reasonably foreseeable' use. This stretching can allow a baby to slip inside the sleep bag during routine sleep movements, potentially leading to suffocation. The products are non-compliant with the General Product Safety Regulations 2005, which mandate stringent safety standards for products intended for children. This non-compliance is the primary reason for the recall.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) has issued an official recommendation to consumers, advising them to immediately cease using the affected sleep bags and return them to any Matalan store for a full refund. The refund process requires no proof of purchase, making it accessible to all affected customers, regardless of whether they retain their original receipts. The OPSS emphasizes its commitment to safeguarding consumers from product-related risks, aiming to ensure trust in the marketplace. Matalan has also issued a statement regarding the recall, expressing sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused and reiterating its dedication to delivering high-quality products. The retailer urges customers who may have purchased these sleep bags for others to promptly inform them about the recall notice.

Matalan has clarified that this recall pertains solely to the identified sleep bags and does not impact any other products sold under the Matalan brand. The company is committed to taking all necessary steps to rectify the situation and prevent future occurrences. The primary concern is the potential for serious harm to babies, and the rapid response underscores the importance of product safety. The affected products were available for purchase between July 2025 and February 2026. The company is working to remove the affected products from all points of sale. Consumers are encouraged to check their sleep bags against the detailed product information provided to identify whether their sleep bag is part of the recall. This information includes specific product codes and barcodes to aid in identification. Matalan's website and customer service channels are expected to provide further assistance and updates regarding the recall process. The company is dedicated to providing clear and concise communication to all affected customers, ensuring they are fully informed about the issue and the steps they need to take. This proactive approach aims to minimize any potential risk to babies and maintain consumer trust in the Matalan brand.

The recall encompasses a range of Matalan infant sleep bags featuring various popular characters, including Winnie the Pooh, Lumpy, Bambi, Dumbo, and Tatty Ted. The specific product details, including product codes and barcodes, are listed to facilitate accurate identification. The inclusion of multiple designs underscores the widespread nature of the recall and the importance of checking all relevant sleep bags. Each product has a unique code and barcode which is easily located on the sleep bag’s label. The identification of the specific products allows consumers to easily determine whether their sleep bag is affected by the recall. This detailed information allows the public to be well-informed and capable of taking prompt action.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) plays a crucial role in overseeing product safety and protecting consumers from unsafe goods. The OPSS's involvement in this recall highlights its commitment to identifying and addressing potential product hazards. The speed of the government's intervention underscores the gravity of the situation and the immediate danger posed to infants. The OPSS's investigation and oversight of the recall process ensure that Matalan takes all necessary measures to remove the hazardous products from the market and prevent any further harm. The regulatory body's dedication to monitoring and enforcing product safety regulations reinforces public trust in the safety of consumer products. This coordinated approach between Matalan and the OPSS demonstrates a collaborative effort to ensure consumer safety.

The specific affected sleep bags include the Matalan Winnie the Pooh and Lumpy Sleep Bag, the Matalan Bambi Sleep Bag, the Matalan Dumbo Sleep Bag, the Matalan Tatty Ted Sleep Bag, and another Matalan Winnie the Pooh Sleep Bag. Each of these products has a unique code and barcode number associated with it. The codes and barcodes are vital for verifying whether a sleep bag is part of the recall. Consumers are encouraged to carefully examine their Matalan sleep bags to verify if they match the product details provided in the recall notice. In cases where the product matches these details, immediate action is required. The instruction provided by the OPSS advises that customers must take them back to their nearest Matalan store for a full refund. This underscores the need for customer awareness and compliance with the recall guidelines. The recall signifies a commitment to consumer safety and responsible product practices. The recall is a necessary action taken in response to a recognized safety concern. Promptly addressing this issue will enhance public safety. Matalan's swift reaction further emphasizes its dedication to consumer safety. The detailed product information provided assists consumers in identifying affected items. The ease of the refund process without a receipt further promotes customer compliance.





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Matalan Recall Baby Sleep Bags Suffocation Infant Safety

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesco Recalls Chocolate Dessert Over Plastic ConcernsTesco has recalled its Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert due to the potential presence of plastic pieces. Customers are urged to return the product for a full refund.

Read more »

Woman recalls horrific Forest e-bike crash in MordenSandy Peters broke her nose, cheekbones and teeth when she was crashed into by a Forest e-bike rider.

Read more »

Ann Summers urgently recalls adult toy over injury riskAnyone with the product has been told to return it for a refund

Read more »

Bakery recalls list of breads after rodent problem at factoryThe Food Standards Agency has issued a 'do not eat' alert

Read more »

Matalan baby product recalled over 'suffocation' riskThe products were on sale from July 2025 to February 2026

Read more »

Brooklyn Beckham's ex recalls 'anxiety' around Beckham family and relationship 'warning signs'Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend Hana Cross has opened up on their relationship for the first time as she admits she does not look back 'fondly' on her time with the budding chef

Read more »