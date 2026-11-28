Matas Sukaitis receives a life sentence for shooting a teen in Corby. His gun jammed twice before he stabbed the victim, sparing the boy's life in a failed assassination attempt.

Matas Sukaitis has been sentenced to a life term for the attempted murder of a 17-year-old boy in Corby. The court proceedings revealed that Sukaitis shot the teenager in the back before his firearm jammed twice, preventing the fatal headshots he initially attempted.

The Mechanics of the Attack on 11 April 2025

Northamptonshire Police responded to emergency calls regarding a serious injury in the Hazel Wood area of Corby just after 16:30 BST on 11 April 2025. The incident involved a violent confrontation between the attacker and the teenage victim who was sitting on a bench.

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During the assault, Matas Sukaitis, aged 22, fired a shot that struck the teenager in the back. He then positioned himself directly over the victim and pointed his weapon at the boy's head to finish the attack. However, the firearm malfunctioned on two separate occasions, ultimately saving the teenager's life.

Sukaitis Pleads Guilty to Multiple Serious Charges

At Northampton Crown Court on Friday, Matas Sukaitis was convicted of attempted murder. The court also found him guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

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Prosecutors established that the 22-year-old, who resides at Chaucer Close in Corby, had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Evidence linked him to operating the Frankie drugs line, which was responsible for selling crack cocaine and heroin to the local community.

Violence Escalates as Police Cite Assassination Intent

After the gun jams, Matas Sukaitis escalated the violence by stabbing the teenager twice in the leg and kicking him in the face. Northamptonshire Police characterized the sequence of events as a calculated assassination attempt rather than a spontaneous fight.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Basham stated that Sukaitis stood over the victim and intended to kill him on that day. She noted that the teenager survived only due to sheer luck after the weapon failed at point-blank range.

Community Impact and Suspect's Escape Attempt

The attack caused significant fear and concern within the Corby community. The 17-year-old victim required surgery to remove the bullet from his back and received treatment for his stab wounds and facial bruising.

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Sukaitis surrendered to authorities three days after the attack. However, while released on bail, he attempted to board a flight to Norway. He has been sentenced to serve at least 22 years before being eligible for parole.