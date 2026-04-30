Maternal Pre-Pregnancy BMI Linked to Early Childhood Developmental Delays in Large Korean Study

A large-scale Korean study reveals that maternal underweight and obesity before pregnancy are associated with higher risks of developmental delays in children aged 18 to 36 months. The research, published in Scientific Reports, highlights that even maternal overweight may pose risks, particularly for cognitive development. The findings underscore the importance of preconception health in ensuring optimal early childhood development.

A comprehensive study from South Korea, published in Scientific Reports, reveals that maternal pre-pregnancy weight significantly influences early childhood development. Analyzing data from over 250,000 mother-child pairs, researchers found that both underweight and obesity in mothers were associated with higher risks of developmental delays in children aged 18 to 36 months.

The study highlights that risks may begin even in the overweight range, particularly affecting cognitive development. The strongest impacts were observed among children of severely obese mothers, with notable delays in cognition, language, and self-care skills, emphasizing the critical role of preconception health in early childhood development. Maternal pre-pregnancy body mass index (BMI) has long been recognized as a key factor in pregnancy outcomes and long-term child health.

Obesity before conception is known to increase the risk of complications such as preeclampsia, preterm birth, and cesarean delivery, while also predisposing offspring to cardiometabolic disorders and developmental challenges. However, the effects of maternal underweight on neurodevelopment remain less clearly defined, with inconsistent findings across different developmental domains. Most studies have focused on Western populations, leaving gaps in understanding that necessitate large, population-based analyses across diverse settings.

The Korean cohort study, conducted retrospectively, examined the influence of maternal pre-pregnancy BMI on early neurodevelopment among children in Korea. The research team analyzed data from 258,367 mother-child pairs, sourced from the National Health Screening Program for Infants and Children (NHSPIC) and the National Health Insurance Service-Health Screening Cohort (NHIS-HEALS), covering births from 2014 to 2021. All children underwent the Korean Developmental Screening Test (K-DST) at two time points: 18 to 24 months and 30 to 36 months.

The test evaluated six domains: gross and fine motor skills, cognition, language, sociality, and self-care. Maternal BMI was classified according to Asia-Pacific criteria, based on health screening records obtained within the three years preceding delivery. The study also accounted for maternal comorbidities and clinical variables, including pregnancy-induced hypertension, diabetes, depression, and delivery method, using ICD-10-coded insurance claims data. To minimize baseline differences between groups, the researchers employed propensity score weighting via multivariable logistic regression.

They then estimated the frequency of developmental delay and calculated relative risks (RRs) using generalized linear models, with children of normal-weight mothers serving as the comparison group. The analyses adjusted for multiple potential confounders, including maternal age, birth characteristics, neonatal complications, and perinatal factors.

However, the observational design means the findings indicate associations rather than direct causation. Among the 258,367 mother-child pairs analyzed, 60% of mothers were in the healthy weight range, 12% were underweight, 13% were overweight, 12% were obese, and 3% were severely obese. Higher maternal BMI correlated with increased maternal comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes, while depression was more prevalent among underweight, obese, and severely obese mothers.

Higher BMI also correlated with greater birth weight, increased neonatal intensive care admissions, and fewer vaginal deliveries. By 18 to 24 months of age, children born to underweight mothers showed modestly increased risks of developmental delay.

In contrast, those born to mothers with obesity, particularly severe obesity, exhibited stronger elevations in developmental risks. The most pronounced effects were seen in children of severely obese mothers, where the risks more than doubled for self-care (RR, 2.0) and nearly doubled for cognition (RR, 1.98), along with higher rates of language delay (RR, 1.5). Interestingly, children of mothers in the overweight category also demonstrated elevated cognitive delays at this stage





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