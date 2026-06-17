Maternal RSV Vaccine Shows Strong Protection Against Infant Hospitalization in Real-World Study

A new US-based study reveals that maternal immunization with the RSV prefusion F vaccine reduces the risk of RSV-associated hospitalization and severe lower respiratory tract disease in infants during their first three months of life, offering real-world validation of the vaccine's effectiveness.

A recent real-world study conducted in the United States has demonstrated that maternal vaccination with the RSV prefusion F vaccine can significantly reduce the risk of severe respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV ) illness in newborns during their first months of life.

RSV is a leading cause of lower respiratory tract infections and hospitalizations globally, particularly affecting infants under six months old. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, analyzed data from two RSV seasons between 2023 and 2025, focusing on infants aged 90 days or younger who were hospitalized with acute respiratory illness (ARI).

The findings indicate that when the vaccine is administered during pregnancy within the recommended window-between 32 and 36 weeks and 6 days gestation-and at least 14 days before delivery, it provides substantial protection. The estimated vaccine effectiveness against RSV-associated hospitalization was 68% for infants up to 90 days, with effectiveness against RSV-linked lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) at 69%. In the first month of life, the effectiveness against RSV-associated ARI hospitalization reached 74%.

These results align with earlier clinical trial data and offer some of the first real-world evidence supporting the use of maternal RSV vaccination to protect vulnerable newborns from severe disease requiring hospitalization. The study included both preterm and term infants, suggesting broad applicability across different infant populations.

While confidence intervals were wide for some estimates-particularly in the first month-the overall data underscores the potential public health impact of maternal immunization in preventing RSV-related hospitalizations during the earliest and most critical period of life





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RSV Maternal Vaccination Infant Health Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine Effectiveness Real-World Study JAMA Network Open Newborns Prefusion F Vaccine Hospitalization Prevention

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