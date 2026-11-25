New research indicates prenatal tobacco exposure negatively affects cognitive scores in boys at age four, according to a large Japanese cohort study published in Scientific Reports.

A major Japanese birth cohort study published on Nov 24 2026 reveals that maternal active smoking during pregnancy is associated with lower developmental scores in four-year-old boys. The research, conducted by scientists from Fukushima Medical University and the National Institute for Environmental Studies, provides new insights into sex-specific neurodevelopmental outcomes.

Research Methodology and Biomarkers

The Japan Environment and Children's Study enrolled pregnant women at 15 regional centers between January 2011 and March 2014. Researchers measured urinary cotinine levels in maternal samples during the second or third trimester as an objective biomarker for recent nicotine exposure. This biochemical test allows for precise differentiation between nonsmokers, passive smokers, and active smokers based on a validated cutoff of 36.8 micrograms per gram of creatinine.

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The final analysis included data from 4,326 children aged 2 years and 4,000 children aged 4 years. Child development was assessed using the Kyoto Scale of Psychological Development 2001, which consists of 328 items administered by trained examiners. The test evaluates language and social skills, fine and gross motor abilities, and nonverbal thinking with spatial understanding.

Key Findings on Cognitive Development

Maternal active smoking was linked to lower estimated developmental scores in boys at age 4, while associations in girls were less clear. Boys whose mothers were active smokers had scores approximately 3.8 points lower in cognitive-adaptive development compared to those whose mothers were nonsmokers or passive smokers. The overall development score for these boys was estimated to be about 3.7 points lower on a scale where 100 reflects development matching chronological age.

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Language and social scores were also estimated to be about 3.6 points lower for boys exposed to tobacco prenatally. However, the statistical evidence for this specific association was weaker than for cognitive and overall development domains. The motor domain was excluded from regression analyses at age 4 because the test reaches its ceiling for that skill at about 3.5 years, limiting its utility for distinguishing differences at this age.

Biological Mechanisms and Sex Differences

The Developmental Origins of Health and Disease concept proposes that early-life exposures can influence later health outcomes. Boys and girls may not be equally susceptible to these influences due to differences in deoxyribonucleic acid methylation, a chemical process that helps control gene activity. While prenatal tobacco exposure is long tied to poorer health outcomes, the links to early childhood development in boys and girls have remained unclear.

The research team analyzed all children together and then examined boys and girls separately. They used Bayesian regression models to estimate the probability of different effect sizes and logistic models to examine the odds of developmental quotient scores below 70. This approach allowed for a formal test of sex differences in the associations observed at age 4.

Statistical Significance and Future Implications

The study found that neither the cognitive-adaptive nor the overall development associations met the stricter statistical threshold for establishing meaningful differences. This uncertainty means that while the direction of the effect is negative, the clinical importance of these differences remains uncertain. Researchers adjusted for maternal education, breastfeeding at 6 months, psychological distress, alcohol use during pregnancy, body mass index during pregnancy, and age at delivery.

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Future research will need to clarify whether these lower scores have long-term impacts on health and education. The findings highlight the importance of monitoring prenatal exposures, particularly in males, while acknowledging the limitations of current statistical thresholds in defining clinical significance for small effect sizes.