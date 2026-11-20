Dr Levent Alpöge uses Claude to solve the 167-year-old Riemann Hypothesis, claiming a major breakthrough in prime number theory and mathematics.

Dr Levent Alpöge, a mathematician affiliated with Anthropic, has publicly declared that he has proven the Riemann Hypothesis by collaborating with the company's artificial intelligence model, Claude. This monumental claim addresses a mathematical puzzle that has challenged scholars for 167 years, since German mathematician Bernhard Riemann first introduced the concept in 1859. Alpöge shared the news on Friday, marking a potential paradigm shift in how complex theoretical problems are solved through human-AI partnership.

The Riemann Hypothesis Explained

The Riemann Hypothesis is widely considered one of the most significant unsolved problems in mathematics, originally positing that the distribution of prime numbers along the number line is not random but follows a precise, meaningful order. The significance of this equation was further cemented when German mathematician and philosopher David Hilbert identified it as one of the most critical mathematical challenges of the 20th century in 1900. In 2000, the Clay Mathematics Institute, a US-based non-profit organization, awarded a $1 million (£763,000) prize to anyone who could successfully prove the theory, highlighting the immense value placed on solving this decades-old mystery.

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Alpöge And Claude Collaboration

Dr Alpöge, who is 34 years old and holds Turkish-American heritage, stated that he believes he has discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis through his work with Claude. He expressed profound excitement about the process, noting that while ending his primary research focus felt like a loss of a guiding light, the journey revealed amazing new perspectives. He hopes that the argument presented provides a glimpse into the miracles ahead, demonstrating the joy and wonder that can be found in understanding the simplest mathematical structures. The proof has been published in Lean, a computer code language specifically designed to verify the correctness of mathematical derivations, allowing experts to scrutinize the logical steps taken.

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Expert Assessment And Previous Work

Following the submission, the mathematical community is now tasked with assessing whether Dr Alpöge has indeed validated the theory through rigorous peer review. This is not the first time the mathematician has made headlines using AI tools; in July, he gained viral attention for posting a counterexample to the Jacobian Conjecture, an algebraic geometric phenomenon. He utilized Anthropic's AI chatbot to help work out the equation for the Jacobian Conjecture, which involves the first-order derivative of a vector-valued function of several variables. His previous success with the AI tool has established him as a pioneer in leveraging large language models for high-level mathematical research.

Impact On Future Mathematics

If verified, this discovery would represent a dawn across science of something far greater than a single equation solved, potentially reshaping how researchers approach unsolved problems. Dr Alpöge's approach highlights the growing role of AI in accelerating scientific discovery, moving beyond simple data processing to active theoretical collaboration. The mathematical world awaits the verification process with intense interest, as the outcome could validate new methodologies for using generative AI in abstract reasoning and proof construction.