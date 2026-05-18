Matilda Draper Flaunts Her Bikini Body in Her 'Single Era' After Split

Matilda Draper from Love Island has been in the news for her stunning post-breakup bikini body. She flaunted her incredible abs while posing on a balcony in her 'single era,' after her split from Roman Hackett.

Matilda Draper of Love Island showed off her stunning post-breakup bikini body by posing on a balcony in her ' single era .

' After splitting from Roman Hackett, the brunette bombshell flaunted her incredible abs in a yellow bikini, giving onlookers a sultry pout while soaking up the last few rays of the sunset. Matilda was also seen posing with a pair of pink lensed Miu Miu sunglasses and a matching pair of plaid low-waisted trousers by her side, ready for a night out at a beach club with her friend Albie





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Matilda Draper Love Island Split Bikini Body Roman Hackett Post-Breakup Abdominoplasty Single Era

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