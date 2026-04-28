Matt Damon's Wife Steals the Show at Bring Change to Mind Event, Sparks Ozempic Rumors

Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon's wife, turned heads at a recent charity event in San Francisco, prompting speculation about her weight loss and comparisons to Jennifer Lopez. The event also saw the attendance of Ben Affleck and family members of the late Robin Williams.

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso , made a striking appearance at the Bring Change to Mind's Revels and Revelations Celebration in San Francisco on Monday evening.

While Damon, the celebrated Oscar-winning actor, was present, it was Barroso who captured much of the attention. The 49-year-old former bartender radiated confidence and beauty, showcasing a slender physique in a sleek, skintight black dress featuring delicate straps and a flattering plunging neckline. Her ensemble was completed with strappy, high-heeled shoes that accentuated her toned legs, creating a sophisticated and glamorous look. The couple’s appearance sparked considerable online discussion, particularly regarding Barroso’s physique.

Social media platforms, specifically Reddit, quickly buzzed with speculation about Barroso’s weight loss, with some users suggesting she may be utilizing the weight loss drug Ozempic. One fan bluntly stated, 'How can you be so skinny at that age? Answer: Ozempic, baby!

' Others drew comparisons between Barroso’s style and that of Jennifer Lopez, noting a resemblance in their overall aesthetic. This connection is particularly noteworthy given Barroso’s past association with Lopez through her previous marriage to Ben Affleck, Damon’s longtime friend and collaborator. The observation that 'Jenny From The Block has been robbed of her signature smoking hot look, it was stolen by Matt's wife' highlights the impact Barroso’s appearance had on observers.

The event also saw the presence of Ben Affleck, though he did not arrive with a date and remained close to Damon throughout the evening. The dynamic between these individuals, given their intertwined personal histories, added another layer of interest to the event. Damon and Barroso’s relationship began in April 2003 in Miami, where Barroso was working as a bartender while Damon was filming the movie *Stuck On You*.

They married in a private ceremony at New York City Hall in December 2005 and have since built a life together spanning over two decades. Their family includes four daughters: Alexia, Damon’s adopted daughter, and their biological daughters Isabella, Gia, and Stella. The presence of Jennifer Lopez at the event is also relevant, considering her recent divorce from Affleck in January 2025 after a two-year marriage.

Lopez has subtly referenced Affleck in her recent performances, making light of her marital history during a Las Vegas concert. She playfully acknowledged her two marriages, joking that it 'felt like twice' despite only being legally married twice. The event also drew Robin Williams’ family, including his ex-wife Marsha Garces Williams and their children, Zak and Zelda, a poignant reminder of Damon and Affleck’s collaborative work with the late actor on the acclaimed film *Good Will Hunting*.

The gathering of these prominent figures created a unique atmosphere, blending personal connections, professional histories, and current events





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Matt Damon Luciana Barroso Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Ozempic

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