Matt Dawson Praises England Rugby Squad Ahead of New Zealand Clash

Former England star Matt Dawson urges the rugby team to embrace favorites status for their upcoming match against New Zealand, citing Wales' victory as proof of capability.

Former England World Cup winner Matt Dawson has publicly urged the national rugby squad to fully embrace the pressure of being tournament favorites ahead of their highly anticipated showdown with the New Zealand All Blacks next week. Writing in his BBC Sport column, the rugby legend analyzed the team's recent emphatic 78-15 victory over Japan and the broader implications for their World Cup ambitions under the guidance of head coach Steve Borthwick.

Dawson Demands Favorites Mentality

Dawson explicitly stated that he would love to see the England players absolutely bombarded with the favorites tag before their crucial meeting with the New Zealand side next weekend. The former scrum-half emphasized that securing victories against top-tier opponents like New Zealand or South Africa is likely a strict requirement for any team hoping to win a Rugby World Cup title.

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While Dawson noted that recent wins against Australia and Japan were encouraging, he pointed to Wales' epic victory over the All Blacks on Saturday as the primary source of his faith in the England squad's ability to compete at the highest level. He believes the key question is whether the current England side can maintain the high standard of play demonstrated over the last two weeks while carrying the heavy expectations of the favorites label.

Tactical Analysis of All Blacks Weaknesses

The rugby analyst argued that England is currently playing a more diverse and effective style of rugby than the New Zealand team. He observed that the All Blacks' attack, particularly during the second half of their match in Cardiff, was incredibly one-dimensional. Dawson is confident that New Zealand will not be able to fix these structural issues in just one week, leaving them vulnerable to England's defensive strategies.

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Although Dawson acknowledged that the All Blacks were missing several frontline players, including Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, and Jordie Barrett, he drew parallels to previous encounters. He recalled watching the Springboks begin to figure out their style of play after losing the first Test of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series, suggesting a similar pattern could unfold if England holds firm.

Stakeholder Positions on Team Selection

Dawson insists that England must approach this home fixture with a contender mentality rather than an underdog mindset, especially after beating the All Blacks last year. He highlighted that an undefeated autumn campaign, regardless of whether the team finishes top of the northern hemisphere standings in the Nations Championship, would significantly elevate their status as genuine challengers for next year's World Cup.

Regarding team composition, Dawson addressed several key positional battles. He noted that Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's unfortunate injury against Australia has opened up a spot on the left wing, placing Will Joseph in strong contention. Despite Joseph having played on the right wing, Dawson praised his experience at center and described him as a clever defender who understands the game well and offers a balanced running game.

Impact on Squad Depth and Future Prospects

The columnist also evaluated the midfield and back-row options, stating that Seb Atkinson should keep the number 12 shirt if he is fit. However, he emphasized that Max Ojomoh's performance against Japan means there would be no concerns if Ojomoh were unavailable, as he looks like a Test-level number 12 who brings the toughness head coach Steve Borthwick has been demanding.

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Dawson further suggested that England has the ability to step things up when they find their perfect number eight, pointing to Fisilau's physicality and technical skill as evidence of his potential. Although bringing Fisilau into the starting side next week would be a bold call, Dawson believes he has put himself in the equation for the coming months by controlling the scrum base and covering ground effectively.

Significance of Wales Victory for Northern Hemisphere

Reflecting on the broader context of northern hemisphere rugby, Dawson praised Wales for their stunning performance against the All Blacks. He asserted that Wales being in England's World Cup pool next year was never going to be an easy prospect, and that statement performance reminded everyone why it is so important for the northern hemisphere to maintain a strong Welsh side.

Dawson concluded with nothing but admiration for the way the Welsh squad played and what they have been through over the last couple of years. He stressed the importance of recognizing just how big a win that was, noting that it was not simply a case of New Zealand having a shocker, but rather Wales stepping up to deliver a fantastic performance that boosts the region's confidence.