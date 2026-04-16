Matt LeBlanc to Star in New CBS Crime Drama 'Flint'

Former Friends star Matt LeBlanc is set to headline and executive produce Flint, a new crime drama in development at CBS. The series will see LeBlanc play a burnout police officer on the verge of retirement who inadvertently becomes a more effective lawman by breaking rules.

Beloved sitcom star Matt LeBlanc is making a notable pivot to the crime drama genre with an upcoming project at CBS titled Flint . LeBlanc, widely recognized for his iconic portrayal of Joey Tribbiani in the immensely popular series Friends , is set to both star in and executive produce the new show. His career has been largely defined by his comedic talents, a fact underscored by his memorable self-parody in the series Episodes, which earned him a Golden Globe.

However, Flint signals a significant departure into more dramatic territory. In Flint, LeBlanc will embody a Los Angeles police officer nearing the end of his career. His retirement plans are unexpectedly derailed when he is subjected to a mandatory five-year service extension. Grappling with intense burnout, the officer begins to deliberately break protocol in a desperate attempt to be fired. Ironically, this unconventional approach to his job inadvertently transforms him into a more effective and astute lawman, according to reports from The Wrap. Evan Katz, a seasoned executive producer known for his work on the acclaimed series 24, is collaborating with LeBlanc on the development of Flint, promising a compelling narrative. LeBlanc's journey to global recognition began with Friends, where he was part of an ensemble cast that included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry. Following the monumental success of Friends, which concluded in 2004, LeBlanc attempted a spin-off series titled Joey. Despite his continued presence, this venture proved less successful and was canceled after two seasons in 2006. His return to comedic acclaim came with Episodes, a show co-created by David Crane, one of the architects of Friends. In this Hollywood satire, LeBlanc played a fictionalized version of himself, earning critical praise and his first Golden Globe award. He later joined CBS with the sitcom Man with a Plan, a family comedy that ran for four seasons. LeBlanc also ventured into reality television, co-hosting the UK version of Top Gear from 2016 to 2019, before stepping down due to the demanding schedule's impact on his family life. Man with a Plan marked his last regular role on a television series, concluding in the same year he participated in the HBO Max Friends reunion. LeBlanc has openly discussed his contentment with his financial security derived from his extensive television work, which has afforded him the luxury of leisure. He has famously expressed his deep appreciation for periods of inactivity, humorously stating his suitability for a career dedicated to doing 'nothing.' His wealth, significantly boosted by his $1 million per episode earnings towards the end of Friends and a reported $2.5 million for the reunion special, has enabled him to embrace a more relaxed lifestyle, a stark contrast to the demanding pace of his earlier career. He acknowledged the considerable workload of his 12 years on Friends and Joey, expressing profound gratitude for his past successes





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