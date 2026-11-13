Matt Lucas Avoids Comment Amid David Walliams Sexual Assault Allegations

Matt Lucas has been photographed in London while his former partner David Walliams faces serious sexual assault claims. Walliams denies the accusations as BBC reviews content.

British comedian Matt Lucas was photographed in London, marking his first public appearance since severe sexual assault allegations were leveled against his former creative partner, David Walliams. Lucas, who co-created and starred in the hit sketch series Little Britain alongside Walliams, remained silent regarding the accusations during his outing. He was observed wearing a green puffer jacket, a blue cap, and sunglasses while walking through the city.

Lucas Addresses No Public Statement on Allegations

Matt Lucas has not issued any official statement regarding the claims made against his long-time comedy collaborator, despite growing demands from fans for him to speak out. The actor was seen keeping his head down as he navigated the streets, adhering to a strict media blackout. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with these incidents. His silence stands in contrast to the intense public scrutiny now focused on the duo's past professional relationship.

Also read Jonathan Ross Horrified by David Walliams Allegations and Russell Brand Crimes

Walliams Denies Predatory Behavior in Official Statement

David Walliams firmly denies all accusations, asserting that he is not a sexual predator and has not broken any laws. In a statement released to ITV News and The Guardian, the 55-year-old admitted to behaving thoughtlessly in the past during casual sexual relationships. He expressed regret for not always considering other people's feelings but maintained that he never abused any power imbalance inherent in his fame. Walliams had previously sought a High Court injunction to prevent the publication of these claims, stating he would take his own life if they became public.

Specific Accounts Detail Alleged Assaults in Soho

Allegations first published by The Guardian and ITV News detail incidents involving teenage girls. One accuser, identified as Jade, claims she was sexually assaulted by Walliams at age 15 after he contacted her online. She alleges the incident occurred after he drove her to his home in an Aston Martin and visited Supernova Heights, the mansion previously owned by Noel Gallagher. Jade describes an unwanted kiss and sexual contact, stating she was clearly uncomfortable and told him no. Another woman, known as Alex, claims a sexual relationship began when she was 17, two years after they first met at a Little Britain fan event.

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Professional Fallout Includes BBC Removal and Agency Termination

The consequences for David Walliams have been immediate and severe across the entertainment industry. The BBC is actively removing programs featuring Walliams from its platforms while conducting a comprehensive review of all material written or featuring him. His talent agency, ITG, has terminated its representation of the comedian. Additionally, a whistleblower from his former publisher, HarperCollins, revealed that staff were required to visit his home in pairs, never alone. These professional severances coincide with the lifting of the legal injunction that had shielded Walliams from initial media identification.

Historical Context of the Little Britain Partnership

Matt Lucas and David Walliams first met in 1990 at the National Youth Theatre, bonding over their shared comedic sensibilities. Their partnership launched Little Britain, which originated as a radio show in 2000 before becoming a television series between 2003 and 2006. The pair's professional relationship experienced strain during the 2005 Little Britain Live tour, according to Lucas. They officially ended their professional partnership in 2011 but reunited for a 2019 spin-off. Their history remains central to the current discourse as the industry processes these serious allegations.