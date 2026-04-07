Matt Lucas Faces Backlash After Criticizing Kanye West Over Wireless Festival Booking

Comedian Matt Lucas has been criticized for commenting on Kanye West's Wireless Festival booking, with critics citing his past use of racial and disability-based stereotypes in Little Britain and Come Fly With Me. The online reaction highlights a debate over artistic expression, accountability, and the impact of controversial actions by public figures.

The comedian Matt Lucas , known for co-creating the sketch comedy shows Little Britain and Come Fly With Me , has become the subject of significant criticism after commenting on the controversy surrounding Kanye West 's scheduled performance at the Wireless Festival in July. Lucas, who is Jewish, weighed in on the debate sparked by West's history of making antisemitic and pro-Nazi statements on social media, for which he has since apologized, citing his bipolar disorder as a contributing factor.

Lucas's comments, made on X, included a sarcastic take on the situation. His post prompted a strong backlash from online users who highlighted the problematic nature of characters portrayed in Little Britain and Come Fly With Me. These shows were criticized for their use of racial stereotypes, including blackface, and for their portrayal of characters with disabilities. The criticism centered on the hypocrisy of Lucas's condemnation of West, given his own history of creating and profiting from content that has been widely criticized for being racially insensitive and ableist. The controversy surrounding West's planned appearance at Wireless Festival has drawn widespread condemnation, with many criticizing the festival organizers' decision to book the rapper as a headliner. West has made a number of controversial statements, including wearing swastika and 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts, praising Hitler, and saying he would go 'death con 3 on Jewish people'. These actions have led to calls for him to be banned from the UK and have prompted four sponsors to withdraw from the festival. The Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also expressed concerns over the decision to have West as the main act. The Home Secretary retains the power to deny visas to foreign nationals if their presence is deemed not conducive to the public good. The festival organizers are facing increasing pressure to reconsider their decision, with many questioning whether West's public apologies and explanations relating to his mental health are sufficient to excuse his past behaviour. Little Britain was previously removed from streaming services in 2020 due to its use of blackface, prompting apologies from Lucas and his co-creator, David Walliams. The shows and their characters, including those that utilized racial caricatures and mocked disabled people, have been at the forefront of the debate. Critics noted that Lucas's career was built on these performances, questioning how he could condemn West's behaviour while benefiting from similar acts in his own work. Social media users shared images of Lucas in blackface as examples of the shows' racial insensitivity. Images of Little Britain merchandise also were shared, pointing out the financial success the show had. One user stated: 'Is Matt for real?? The man who made a killing off of black face and mocking disabled people. Little Britain was hilarious but come on … some self awareness would be lovely'. Others questioned whether Lucas had a 'bipolar episode' when making these jokes as well. This sparked a discussion on the impact of artistic expression and accountability in light of controversial actions and statements made by public figures. This led to larger questions of the roles of apologies and the line between humor and offense, especially when dealing with race and disabilities. The debate highlights the complicated nature of cancel culture and its implications on the public perception and behaviour





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Matt Lucas Kanye West Wireless Festival Little Britain Come Fly With Me Controversy Antisemitism Blackface Racism Ableism Cancel Culture

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