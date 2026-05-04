Matt Tebbutt Expresses Disappointment Over MasterChef Exit, Says It 'Could Have Been Handled Better'

Matt Tebbutt has spoken out about his departure from MasterChef The Professionals, revealing his upset and suggesting the situation wasn't managed effectively. He discusses the challenges of stepping into Gregg Wallace's role and the positive relationships he formed with the contestants and fellow judges.

Matt Tebbutt , the chef who recently hosted a single series of MasterChef The Professionals, has expressed his disappointment with how his departure from the show was managed.

In a candid interview with BBC Radio 4's The Food Programme, Tebbutt admitted he was 'really upset' by the situation and felt it 'could have been handled a lot better.

' His comments come after news broke last month that he would not be returning for the next installment of the popular cooking competition. Tebbutt stepped into the role previously held by Gregg Wallace, joining Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti as judges. Despite positive reception from viewers, his time on the show was cut short. The 52-year-old chef acknowledged the difficulty of navigating the attention surrounding his exit, stating that it was a challenging experience.

He drew a parallel to the pressures faced by politicians, suggesting that 'knocks' are simply 'par for the course' in the public eye. Tebbutt emphasized his enjoyment of the experience, describing it as a 'tough gig' particularly given the circumstances of Wallace's previous departure. Wallace was removed from the show following an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct. Tebbutt explained his approach to joining such an established program, stating his desire not to disrupt the existing dynamic.

He highlighted the importance of building relationships with his fellow judges, Monica and Marcus, and the crew, while still fulfilling his role effectively. A significant aspect of his experience was the connection he formed with the contestants, noting their dedication and the sacrifices they made to pursue their culinary passions. He spoke of being 'really invested' in their journeys, recognizing the hard work and commitment required to succeed in the competitive world of professional cooking.

Prior to the interview, Tebbutt addressed the speculation surrounding his departure on social media, clarifying that his involvement was always intended to be limited to one series. He reiterated his enjoyment of the judging role and expressed his continued association with the MasterChef brand.

However, sources close to the production have suggested that the three-judge format proved unwieldy, with some believing it was 'a bit of a crowd.

' These insiders have indicated that the strong chemistry between Wareing and Galetti played a role in the decision to move forward with a two-judge panel. They also emphasized that Tebbutt is still valued by the production team and is likely to make guest appearances in future series. The BBC has been contacted for comment regarding the situation. Tebbutt’s comments reveal a sense of professional disappointment, but also a pragmatic acceptance of the realities of the television industry.

He appears to be focusing on future opportunities while acknowledging the positive aspects of his brief but impactful time on MasterChef The Professionals





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Matt Tebbutt Masterchef The Professionals Gregg Wallace Marcus Wareing Monica Galetti BBC Television Cooking Competition

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