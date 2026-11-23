Mattel unveils a new Mariah Carey Barbie doll inspired by her legendary Merry Christmas album cover. The collectible features a red Santa-inspired jumpsuit and butterfly ring, celebrating the timeless holiday hit.

Mattel has officially released a second Mariah Carey Barbie doll this year, continuing its tribute to the global superstar and her enduring holiday legacy. The new collectible features the iconic singer wearing a red Santa-inspired jumpsuit that directly mirrors the outfit she wore on the cover of her best-selling album, Merry Christmas.

Iconic Costume and Signature Details

This latest release follows a 2023 Mariah Carey Barbie that was dressed in a gown inspired by her 2019 Make My Dreams Come True Edition of the All I Want for Christmas Is You music video. The 2023 doll celebrated a specific performance look, but this year Mattel chose to honor a different, perhaps more famous visual associated with the artist.

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The doll is designed to represent Mariah Carey as she appeared on the cover of her 1994 album Merry Christmas. The singer originally released the title track, All I Want for Christmas Is You, in 1994, establishing a musical tradition that has lasted decades. The new doll captures the essence of that era by replicating the red jumpsuit seen in one of the most famous Christmas photographs in music history.

In addition to the costume, the doll includes a replica of Mariah Carey's signature butterfly ring. This accessory adds a layer of personal detail, ensuring that collectors receive a representation of the star that extends beyond just her holiday attire. The attention to these specific items highlights the meticulous design process behind the Barbie Signature Series.

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Cultural Impact and Chart Records

The choice to feature Mariah Carey is deeply tied to the unprecedented success of her hit single. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 2019 and has since spent a record-setting 22 cumulative weeks at the top of the charts over seven holiday seasons.

This statistical dominance solidifies her status as a defining figure in modern holiday culture. Nathan Baynard, vice president and head of Barbie at Mattel, emphasized that Mariah Carey is not only one of the most celebrated artists of all time but also a cultural icon whose music has become an inseparable part of the holiday season for generations.

By releasing this doll, Mattel aims to symbolize Mariah Carey's legacy of bringing people together through her music. The company intends to give fans of all ages a new way to share in the joy and magic that she brings to the Christmas period, reinforcing the emotional connection audiences have with her work.

Barbie Signature Series and Official Statements

Adding another Mariah Carey doll to the Barbie Signature Series was described by Mattel as a no-brainer decision. This specific collection honors famous designers, musicians, brands, and pioneers of their times, ensuring that cultural influencers are immortalized in toy form.

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Mariah Carey herself responded to the announcement with enthusiasm, stating that Christmas has always been such a magical time for her. She noted that having Barbie celebrate the season with her again is incredibly special and expressed her hope that the doll will bring lots of joy, glamour, and holiday cheer to everyone's celebrations this year.

The Barbie Signature Series already features a prestigious roster of other cultural icons. The lineup includes NBA player LeBron James, tennis star Venus Williams, singers Fiana Ross and Celine Dion, and many more. The inclusion of Mariah Carey joins this elite group, marking her alongside other titans of sports and entertainment in the world of high-end collectible dolls.