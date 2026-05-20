Matthew Perry Fans Can Soon Own His Prided Possessions

On June 5, a public auction will take place where fans can bid on various treasures owned by Perry which includes 26 signed Friends scripts and an original Banksy painting worth at least $800,000. The auction proceeds will go to the Matthew Perry Foundation.

Fans of the late actor Matthew Perry will soon have a chance to own some of his most prized possessions when they go up for auction.

On June 5, a bevy of his treasures including 26 signed Friends scripts and an original Banksy painting estimated to be worth at least $800,000 will be auctioned off for charity by Heritage Auctions, with the proceeds going toward the Matthew Perry Foundation. The foundation, which was established just days after Perry's death at 54, works to help those struggling with addiction and substance abuse





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Matthew Perry Auction Bansky Friends Scripts Charity Matthew Perry Foundation Addiction Substance Abuse Friends-Related Possessions Documentary Screen Actors Guild Awards Trophy Permedia

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