Matthew Perry's Belongings to be Auctioned Off to Benefit His Foundation

A collection of Matthew Perry's belongings, including scripts, tennis rackets, and art, will be auctioned off to benefit his foundation, which helps those battling addiction. The items, which include a rare outline of the Friends series before it was renamed, a Banksy painting, and a custom handkerchief, offer a glimpse into the life of the late actor.

A collection of Matthew Perry 's belongings, including scripts, tennis rackets, and art, will be auctioned off to benefit his foundation, which helps those battling addiction.

The items, which include a rare outline of the Friends series before it was renamed, a Banksy painting, and a custom handkerchief, offer a glimpse into the life of the late actor. Perry's love of tennis and his impressive art collection are also on display, with items such as his rackets and a New York Rangers jersey up for sale.

The auction, which will take place on June 5 at Heritage Auctions' headquarters in Dallas, Texas, is expected to draw a large crowd of fans and collectors. Matthew Perry's belongings will be auctioned off to benefit his foundation, which helps those battling addiction. The items, which include a rare outline of the Friends series before it was renamed, a Banksy painting, and a custom handkerchief, offer a glimpse into the life of the late actor.

Perry's love of tennis and his impressive art collection are also on display, with items such as his rackets and a New York Rangers jersey up for sale. The auction, which will take place on June 5 at Heritage Auctions' headquarters in Dallas, Texas, is expected to draw a large crowd of fans and collectors.

The collection includes a unique piece of memorabilia, a 'Chandler Bing' card, which is presumed to be a gag gift, and a 'Mattman' sculpture with a custom Batman mask given to Perry by Jimmy Kimmel. The items on display also include a custom handkerchief and Batman cufflinks, which offer a glimpse into the actor's tastes. Outside of acting, Perry was also an avid tennis player who grew up playing the sport.

His rackets are among the possessions available for purchase, and their broken strings show the good use Perry got out of them.

'Obviously well-worn, you can see the gut strings are popped on a couple of them,' Chanes said. The collection includes a unique piece of memorabilia, a 'Chandler Bing' card, which is presumed to be a gag gift, and a 'Mattman' sculpture with a custom Batman mask given to Perry by Jimmy Kimmel. The items on display also include a custom handkerchief and Batman cufflinks, which offer a glimpse into the actor's tastes.

Outside of acting, Perry was also an avid tennis player who grew up playing the sport. His rackets are among the possessions available for purchase, and their broken strings show the good use Perry got out of them.

'Obviously well-worn, you can see the gut strings are popped on a couple of them,' Chanes said. The collection includes a unique piece of memorabilia, a 'Chandler Bing' card, which is presumed to be a gag gift, and a 'Mattman' sculpture with a custom Batman mask given to Perry by Jimmy Kimmel. The items on display also include a custom handkerchief and Batman cufflinks, which offer a glimpse into the actor's tastes.

Outside of acting, Perry was also an avid tennis player who grew up playing the sport. His rackets are among the possessions available for purchase, and their broken strings show the good use Perry got out of them.

'Obviously well-worn, you can see the gut strings are popped on a couple of them,' Chanes said





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