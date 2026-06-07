Matthew Perry's Estate Auction Raises £975,000 for Charity

The auction of Matthew Perry's estate has raised £975,000 for charity, with two original Banksy artworks selling for a combined total of £709,674 and £70,967. The artworks, Girl with Balloon and Nola, were sold at an auction in the US, with the money raised going to the Matthew Perry Foundation. The foundation was set up after Mr Perry's death to destigmatise addiction and help others' recovery. Mr Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the New York-based sitcom Friends, died aged 54 after accidentally drowning in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home while on ketamine. The auction featured 127 items from Mr Perry's estate, including a TV Guide display, a custom Chandler Bing bobblehead, and Batman memorabilia. The sale was held at the auction house's Dallas, Texas office, with Brian Chanes, Heritage Auctions' senior director, saying that the outpour of enthusiasm and support for Mr Perry had been amazing.

Two original Banksy artworks owned by Friends actor Matthew Perry have sold for £975,000 at auction in the US. Girl with Balloon and Nola went under the hammer on Friday, which featured 127 items from the actor's estate after his death in October 2023.

Money from the auction - more than $2.2million (£1.65million) - will go to the Matthew Perry Foundation, set up after his death to destigmatise addiction and help others' recovery. Mr Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the New York-based sitcom, died aged 54 after he accidentally drowned in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home while on ketamine.

During the auction Girl with Balloon - which features two spray-painted stencils on separate canvases and depicts a child reaching for a red heart-shaped balloon - sold for £709,674 after an intense bidding war. After the 25 per cent buyer's premium the price rose to £887,093. One of Banksy's most recognisable works, Girl with Balloon first appeared as a graffiti mural painted outside a Shoreditch shop in London in 2002 and at the capital's Southbank in the same year.

On its second outing the artwork was accompanied by the caption: 'There is Always Hope.

' Girl with Balloon, an artwork which first appeared in 2002 on the streets of London, sold for almost £900,000 Nola, created during Banksy's visit to New Orleans three years after Hurricane Katrina, sold for almost £90,000 More than 100 items from Matthew Perry's estate were auctioned on Friday after the actor's death in 2023 A simple piece, it inspired a range of personal reactions from hope to loss. Nola - a screenprint in colours on Arches wove paper of a young girl holding an umbrella in the rain - fetched £70,967 and was the first Banksy Mr Perry bought, Heritage Auctions said.

Adding in the buyer's premium, it sold for £88,709. Created in 2008, it shows a young girl holding an umbrella while she feels for the rain, at first glance showing shelter and calm. But the protection is an illusion - the rain comes from the umbrella itself while outside is dry. According to Banksy Explained: 'What should shield instead exposes.

What should reassure quietly fails.

' Nola was created in August 2008 when Banksy visited New Orleans in the US, leaving around 15 stencil murals to mark the third anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The piece was seen as a commentary on the failure of systems designed to protect the population, with the name featuring the initials of New Orleans and the state code of Louisiana. Both artworks were signed by the artist.

Girl with Balloon fetched the most at Friday's auction, with an oil painting by Mel Bochner being the second most expensive item at £103,000 before Nola in third. The 2004 script for The Last One, the Friends final season finale, signed by the cast was sold for £70,200. Other items in Mr Perry's estate auction included a TV Guide display (£3,750) and a custom Chandler Bing bobblehead (£2,800).

Batman memorabilia including a custom ping pong table and a The Dark Knight Rises watch also featured and went for £8,900 and £16,000 respectively in the sale, held at the auction house's Dallas, Texas office. Brian Chanes, Heritage Auctions' senior director, previously told the Daily Mail of the items' significance to Mr Perry.

'The outpour of enthusiasm and support and adoration for Matt has been amazing,' he said. The former Friends star accidentally drowned in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home while on ketamine. He was 54 A copy of the original Friends series outline, originally titled Six of One, described the premise of the series and the 'friends and lovers' it set out to follow.

'This was the name of Friends, Six of One, before it became Friends, but this is basically an outline,' Mr Chanes said of the script. The outline reads: 'Six single people living in New York is about friends and lovers, Ikea furniture, cappuccino, bad date, Spanish soap operas, and Mr Potato Head.

' Also up for sale was the original Six of One pilot script which sold for almost £40,000. Magazines collected by Mr Perry's publicist, including the TV Guide editions, offered an insight into the peak of Friends fame.

'I know they just look like regular magazines and plaques, but one of his publicists, his job... everything that he appeared in, he ended up getting him a copy. And so that's what you see, a portion of it right here,' Mr Chanes said.

The collection includes the outline for Six of One, the original name for the sitcom that would become Friends Before his acting career, Mr Perry grew up playing tennis and was a keen fan - his racquets were up for sale at Friday's auction, their broken strings showing their use. A set of four racquets in a Wilson bag sold for more than £4,600.

'Obviously well-worn, you can see the gut strings are popped on a couple of them,' Mr Chanes said. 'He was heavily influenced by sports, especially tennis,' he adde





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