Matthew Roseberry Stars in Vertical Drama Make Me a Match

Actor Matthew Roseberry discusses his role as Jeremy in the new 60-episode vertical series Make Me a Match, produced by Lime Media and Roseberry.

Actor Matthew Roseberry has joined the cast of Make Me A Match, a scripted comedy drama designed exclusively for vertical smartphone viewing. The series consists of sixty episodes and is currently available on the epis application. Roseberry portrays the character Jeremy, a lawyer who is part of an ensemble cast that includes Hayley Sheen and Chloe Veitch.

The Core Details Of The Vertical Series Format

Make Me A Match represents a shift toward mobile-first storytelling, with content created specifically for portrait mode screens. The production involves a collaboration between Roseberry and Lime Media to deliver this unique dramatic experience. Viewers can access the full series through the epis app, which hosts the vertical format content.

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The narrative centers on Stevie Miller, played by Hayley Sheen, who works as an ambitious dating expert. Her life begins to unravel when she accepts a personal assignment to help her late best friend's grieving husband find love again. This decision leads to an unexpected attraction that threatens her career and her relationship with Jeremy.

Stakeholder Positions And Character Dynamics

Roseberry describes Jeremy as a bumbling fool who is desperate to maintain his relationship while balancing his professional duties. He contrasts this role with his previous portrayals of Ethan in Hollyoaks and Craig in EastEnders. The actor notes that stepping into Jeremy's world offers a refreshing change from playing more villainous characters.

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The ensemble cast features Liam Byrne, Love Island favorite Molly Grace Marsh, and Too Hot To Handle star Chloe Veitch. Roseberry suggests that viewers should expect an emotional rollercoaster filled with twists that challenge their initial impressions of the characters. The show blends sharp comedy with emotional romance and scandalous secrets.

Real World Impact And Filming Challenges

Filming for vertical dramas requires a different approach compared to traditional television formats like those used in Hollyoaks or EastEnders. The framing is tighter and the pacing is quicker, meaning every facial expression carries significant weight. Roseberry highlights that there is nowhere to hide in this intimate format, which keeps actors on their toes.

The storytelling moves rapidly from one dramatic moment to the next, creating a fast-paced experience for both performers and audiences. Roseberry believes that people will be surprised by how quickly they become hooked on the series. The format allows for heightened emotions and drama that resonate strongly with modern viewers.