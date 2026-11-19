An inquest jury found former Royal Marine Matthew Trickett died by suicide after Serco failed to tag him. The coroner issued prevention reports citing serious safety failures in locating his address and tracking his bail conditions.

A jury at Berkshire Coroner's Court has concluded that former Royal Marine Matthew Trickett died by suicide after the private security firm Serco failed to locate his home address or fit him with an electronic monitoring tag. The inquest determined that Trickett, a 37-year-old veteran facing espionage charges, brought his planned death forward after the security company missed multiple opportunities to verify his location in Berkshire.

Serco Fails Locate Trickett Address Tag

The jury heard that Serco field operators did not take reasonable steps to locate Trickett's address on multiple occasions. This failure prevented the company from attaching the required electronic tag, which is a standard condition of bail for high-risk defendants. The investigation revealed that Trickett's home was easily identifiable on Google Maps, making the security company's inability to find it particularly stark.

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A fourth failed attempt by Serco personnel to visit the defendant triggered a bail breach notification to Thames Valley Police. Despite the defendant adhering to his curfew and attending the police station as required, the lack of an electronic tag meant authorities could not remotely verify his whereabouts. This gap in monitoring occurred while Trickett was under strict bail conditions following his arrest.

Co-defendants Jailed Wai Yuen Espionage

Trickett was one of three men charged with spying for Hong Kong intelligence services. His co-defendants, Peter Wai and Bill Yuen, were both dual Chinese-British nationals who were later jailed at the Old Bailey in June. Both men were found guilty of assisting a foreign intelligence service after a two-month trial that detailed their alleged collaboration with the intelligence services of Hong Kong.

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Trickett himself had appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court just six days before his death. The prosecution had argued that he posed a significant risk to himself and had requested he be remanded in custody for his own welfare. However, the court granted him bail two days after the initial incident, despite prosecutors warning the court that he was suicidal and had attempted to harm himself while in police custody.

Trickett Letter Family Re-dated Date

Evidence presented to the jury showed that Trickett had written a final letter to his family pre-dated May 23, which was the day scheduled for his Crown Court hearing at the Old Bailey. The jury foreman stated that upon learning police were trying to locate him, fearing arrest and return to custody, Matt brought his plan forward and re-dated the letter to May 19.

Trickett was discovered by a member of the public in a park close to his home in Maidenhead on May 19, 2024. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died by self-suspension with no evidence of third-party assault or natural disease. The timeline indicates a rapid escalation from his court appearance to his death, driven by the pressure of impending legal proceedings and the failure of monitoring systems.

Coroner Warns Serco Improve Systems

Senior Coroner Heidi Connor stated that prevention of future death reports would be issued following the inquest. She highlighted concerns that more individuals are at risk of dying if Serco does not improve its systems for locating suspected offenders' addresses. The coroner noted that Serco had not yet carried out an internal investigation into the matter, which took place two and a half years prior to the inquest.

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The Metropolitan Police also acknowledged a failure to provide Thames Valley Police with critical information regarding Trickett's attempted self-harm and suicidal ideation while he was in their custody. The force failed to pass on these details when releasing him from his central London cell to his Maidenhead home. In response, the Metropolitan Police introduced a Self-Harm Risk Assessment Plan to ensure support networks are checked before release of national security detainees.