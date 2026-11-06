Matthew Wright Cause of Death Revealed: Cardiopulmonary Arrest

Matthew Wright, longtime Ellen DeGeneres producer, died of cardiopulmonary arrest at 52. DeGeneres paid tribute as criticism emerges over her $5,000 GoFundMe donation.

The cause of death for Matthew Wright, the longtime executive producer for Ellen DeGeneres, has been officially revealed following his sudden passing. Wright died at the age of fifty-two on Friday, October thirtieth. A death certificate obtained by People magazine indicates that the ninety-time Emmy winner suffered from cardiopulmonary arrest.

Cardiopulmonary arrest is defined by the cessation of adequate heart function and respiration. The National Institutes of Health states that this condition involves the stopping of effective blood circulation. This event marked the end of a prolific career that spanned sixteen years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The tragedy has left the production family devastated and grieving.

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Medical Details and Underlying Conditions

The official death certificate lists hypertension as an underlying cause of the fatal event. Medical professionals noted that Wright also suffered from Class II obesity and obstructive sleep apnea. These contributing conditions were explicitly recorded alongside the primary cause of death. The combination of these health factors played a significant role in the medical outcome.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, places additional strain on the cardiovascular system. Obstructive sleep apnea causes breathing to repeatedly stop and start during sleep. Class II obesity is characterized by a body mass index between thirty-five and thirty-nine. These specific medical details provide a comprehensive picture of Wright's health status at the time of his death.

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Ellen DeGeneres Tribute and Emotional Response

Ellen DeGeneres posted a video tribute on Monday expressing her deep sorrow over the loss. She described Wright as an amazing, funny, and kind individual who was integral to the show. DeGeneres stated that he was the glue of the entire family at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She recalled how he made her laugh and surprised her with thoughtful gestures regularly.

DeGeneres also highlighted the close bond Wright shared with tWitch, the show's animal care coordinator. She noted that Wright and tWitch were very close and are now together. The reference suggests a spiritual connection between the two late companions. This comment provided a poignant closing thought to her emotional eulogy.

GoFundMe Campaign and Financial Controversy

A GoFundMe page was established to assist Wright's grieving family with financial burdens. The campaign highlights that Wright and his husband, Justin, were both laid off during the summer. The sudden job loss created unexpected costs for travel, funeral arrangements, and memorials. The family is currently in New York and seeks to reunite for a proper goodbye.

The fundraising page reported that Wright died suddenly but peacefully in his sleep. It emphasized his life rule to always be curious about the world. The update praised his persistent curiosity and profound love for life. The campaign aims to help his husband, father, sister, and niece during this difficult time.

Public Reaction to Donation Amounts

Ellen DeGeneres contributed a five-thousand-dollar donation to the GoFundMe campaign. This gesture quickly sparked significant criticism on social media platforms. Many users labeled her a cheapskate for not covering the entire fifty-thousand-dollar goal. Critics argued that her public mourning contradicted her financial support.

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Online comments accused DeGeneres of being heartless given the family's financial struggles. Some users pointed out that Wright and his husband had children to support while unemployed. The backlash highlighted tensions between the public persona and private actions of the talk show host. The controversy overshadowed the initial outpouring of sympathy for Wright.

Colleague Recollections and Final Moments

Andy Lassner, a fellow executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, shared his final memories of Wright. Lassner revealed that he had seen Wright just hours before his death. The meeting occurred on Thursday during the taping of the Halloween show. Wright stopped by to visit the production team before leaving.

Lassner posted photos from their encounter on Instagram to commemorate the visit. The timestamp confirms the proximity of Wright's final public appearance to his passing. This detail underscores the suddenness of the event for those who worked closely with him. The entertainment community is now mourning the loss of a key creative figure.

Legacy at The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Wright's sixteen-year tenure with the show was marked by significant professional achievements. He expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities the show provided. Wright stated that he met heroes and even found love through his work there. His career was fundamentally shaped by his long association with DeGeneres.

When the show ended in twenty twenty-two amidst workplace controversy, Wright reflected on his journey. He described making many best friends and having amazing experiences. His tenure was a defining period in his personal and professional life. The revelation of his cause of death closes a chapter on a beloved television production.