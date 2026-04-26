Matty Juniosa Receives Second Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent, Fans Claim Surprise Was 'Ruined'

Singer Matty Juniosa earned his second Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent, joining Anastasiia and her dog Salsa in the final. However, fans expressed that the moment felt predictable due to the timing of his performance as the final act of the evening.

Britain's Got Talent witnessed a remarkable night as singer Matty Juniosa secured his second Golden Buzzer , propelling him into the final alongside Anastasiia and her dog Salsa .

However, the moment was met with mixed reactions from viewers who felt the outcome was predictable. Matty initially captivated the audience and judges during his audition with a powerful rendition of Prince's 'Purple Rain,' earning Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer. He continued to impress with another stunning performance on Saturday, leading Amanda Holden to award him her Golden Buzzer. Holden playfully acknowledged the situation, stating she didn't want her buzzer to go to the audience, before enthusiastically pressing the button.

Simon Cowell praised Matty's incredible vocal range and genuine personality, expressing his delight at the singer's success. Despite the excitement, many fans on social media anticipated Holden's decision, noting that Matty was the final act of the evening. Comments circulated suggesting the buzzer felt pre-determined, with some expressing disappointment that it wasn't used for other deserving contestants. Several viewers pointed out the timing, questioning why the buzzer wasn't used earlier in the show for acts who hadn't yet received one.

The public vote also revealed that Anastasiia & Salsa, a dynamic dog and trainer duo, would join Matty in the final, securing the first two spots. Their performance to Myles Smith's 'Stargazing' proved to be a crowd-pleaser, showcasing their impressive skills and connection. Matty's initial Golden Buzzer was a result of his energetic performance and exceptional vocals during his audition, leaving the judges speechless. Beyond the performances, the show also acknowledged recent off-screen drama.

Hosts Ant and Dec playfully referenced the controversy surrounding 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

', jokingly warning the judges to behave themselves. This followed a heated exchange between ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard and winner Adam Thomas during last year's show. Ant and Dec's lighthearted banter aimed to diffuse the tension and maintain a positive atmosphere. Amanda Holden even chimed in with a humorous remark about learning from their 'extraordinary performance,' adding to the playful exchange.

The night ultimately celebrated talent and entertainment, but also highlighted the scrutiny and expectations that come with a popular television competition. The final promises to be an exciting showcase of diverse acts, with Matty Juniosa and Anastasiia & Salsa as strong contenders





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Britain's Got Talent Matty Juniosa Golden Buzzer Anastasiia Salsa Simon Cowell Amanda Holden Ant And Dec I'm A Celebrity TV Show

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