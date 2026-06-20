Maud Adams, the 81-year-old Swedish actress, spotted in Las Vegas

Maud Adams, the 81-year-old Swedish actress, was spotted in Las Vegas on Monday. She is best known for her roles in three James Bond movies: The Man With The Golden Gun (1974), Octopussy (1983), and A View to a Kill (1985). Adams started her career as a model in New York City and Paris before moving to acting. She appeared in several TV shows, including Kojak and Hawaii 5-0, before landing her Bond movie role.

Maud Adams , the 81-year-old Swedish actress, was spotted in Las Vegas on Monday. She is best known for her roles in three James Bond movies: The Man With The Golden Gun (1974), Octopussy (1983), and A View to a Kill (1985).

Adams started her career as a model in New York City and Paris before moving to acting. She appeared in several TV shows, including Kojak and Hawaii 5-0, before landing her Bond movie role. In The Man With The Golden Gun, she played the hauntingly beautiful mistress of the villain, played by Christopher Lee. Unfortunately, she met an early death after confronting British spy Bond.

In Octopussy, Maud played the clever and mysterious title character who is a wealthy businesswoman and smuggler. Because she has a previous connection to Bond, the beauty does the spy the favor of letting him hide out at her floating palace in India which is littered with young beauties in skimpy attire. And then she helps Bond by trapping criminal Khan; they end up in each other's arms at the end of the movie.

Adams had a much smaller part in A View To A Kill as the lead role went to the late Tanya Roberts who passed away suddenly in January 2021. The Scandinavian star is seen as an extra in a crowd of people at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco. She is Maud Adams, 81. On Monday the silver screen icon made a rare sighting while leaving a gym in Las Vegas.

The dark-haired beauty with the high cheekbones can't be missed among the tourists: She has on sunglasses and a tan jacket as she holds hands with a man. That quick cameo in the movie came after she was visiting producers on set with her boyfriend and they asked them to walk through a scene. In 2014 the performer was asked by From Sweden With Love about how she felt when she was cast in a Bond movie.

She remarked, 'I never hesitated. It was such a treat to be able to once again work with Roger Moore, the producer Cubby Broccoli and the crew I had come to like so much. Being offered the title role of Octopussy also was a real honor,' she added. In 1983 she appeared in Octopussy in which she played a smuggler who helped James Bond.

She added she 'enjoyed' both Man With The Golden Gun and Octopussy because she was 'lucky to have Roger Moore as my Bond.

' Adams with Roger Moore in Octopussy Adams said Moore was 'always very supportive, a real team player and kept everybody in good spirits during the filming. ' As far as her time on set, Maud said she was 'just trying to focus on doing my job and hoped for the best as I really didn't understand just how big Bond was in the beginning. 'It was a bit daunting at first,' began the 5ft9in star.

'When I realized what I had gotten involved with and also to get so much personal attention. ' The build up was big, she said: 'I had never worked on a movie where there was so much expectation, before we'd even shot one frame. 'Also, I never expected Bond to become such a long-running franchise and that my participation would have such a lasting effect on my professional life.

'Kudos to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who deserve a lot of credit for keeping Bond relevant, meeting and often exceeding, the continued high expectations every time a new film is released





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Maud Adams James Bond Octopussy The Man With The Golden Gun A View To A Kill Roger Moore Cubby Broccoli

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