Maura Higgins Avoids Elimination on Dancing With The Stars

Maura Higgins narrowly survives elimination on Dancing With The Stars after a low jive score. Julia Stiles is sent home despite an emotional performance, reshaping the competition leaderboard.

Maura Higgins has survived another week on Dancing With The Stars, avoiding elimination after receiving criticism for her Disney-themed jive routine. The thirty-five-year-old television personality finished in the bottom two positions on the leaderboard with a total score of sixty-eight out of eighty points following her couples and group performances.

Judge Critiques Maura's Technical Performance

During the episode's Disney Night segment, Maura Higgins performed a jive set to You Can Fly from Peter Pan while dressed as Tinker Bell alongside professional dancer Mark Ballas. Judges Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and guest judge Cynthia Erivo offered mixed feedback regarding the execution of the dance.

Also read Former Strictly Come Dancing Stars To Return To The Ballroom For 2026 Christmas Special

Bruno Tonioli noted that Maura required more elasticity through her legs to improve the quality of her steps. Derek Hough added that the couple needed sharper flicks and more snap in their movements to meet technical standards. Carrie Ann Inaba observed that Maura's energy dipped at various points during the routine.

Guest judge Cynthia Erivo expressed concern that Maura appeared worried during certain sections of the performance. Despite these technical critiques, the judges acknowledged that Maura possessed the ability to sell the character and brought a magical quality to the stage. Maura later admitted she disliked the jive style entirely after reflecting on the feedback.

Advertisement

Julia Stiles Eliminated After Rib Injury Struggle

While Maura Higgins remained in the competition, actress Julia Stiles was eliminated after performing a paso doble to Hamilton's song Satisfied. Julia Stiles and her partner Ezra Sosa received a score of thirty-three out of forty for their routine, which was not enough to keep them in the contest.

Julia Stiles had been dealing with a rib injury sustained earlier in the season, which caused her significant pain during rehearsals. She described breaking down in tears when the injury flared up again but remained determined to continue competing despite the physical obstacle. Her performance drew applause from the audience and praise from the judges for its emotional depth.

Bruno Tonioli commended Julia Stiles for telling a story through her dance, while Carrie Ann Inaba praised her for turning raw emotion into beautiful movement. Julia Stiles stated that being on the show was an incredible experience that allowed her to discover strengths she did not realize she had.

Reactions to Elimination and Competition Impact

Ezra Sosa expressed his admiration for Julia Stiles' growth both inside and outside the ballroom, calling it an honor to share the experience with her. He emphasized how much he loved working with her as they prepared for her departure from the show. Julia Stiles also shared her sadness at not seeing Ezra every day moving forward.

Advertisement

Maura Higgins described the elimination of Julia Stiles as awful and shocking, noting that she believed it was Julia's best dance given the circumstances. She highlighted Julia's dedication despite her injury and mentioned how close the contestants become throughout the competition. The outcome left Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas at the bottom of the combined leaderboard but safe for another week.

Viewer Response and Future Show Implications

Public reaction to the episode has been divided, with some viewers feeling Maura Higgins was marked too harshly compared to other contestants. Others agreed with the judges that her technique and energy levels required noticeable improvement to succeed in future rounds. The debate highlights the ongoing tension between entertainment value and technical precision in the competition.

The elimination reshapes the remaining field of dancers as they prepare for subsequent themed weeks. Maura Higgins must now focus on refining her technical skills, particularly in styles she previously struggled with, to avoid landing in the bottom two again. The competition continues to test the resilience and adaptability of the remaining celebrity contestants and their professional partners.