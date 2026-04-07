Maura Higgins Displays 'Changing' Face on TRESemme Set, Addresses Plastic Surgery Claims, and Hints at Disney Project

Maura Higgins, known for her appearances on Love Island and The Traitors US, was seen filming a TRESemme advert, addressing speculation about her changing appearance and hinting at a potential project with Disney. She explained the effects of make-up and Botox on her face.

Maura Higgins , the TV personality, was spotted on the set of a new TRESemme advertisement in London, showcasing her 'changing' face after addressing claims of plastic surgery . The 35-year-old, who recently attributed her altered appearance to 'make-up and lighting', arrived ready for filming in full glam. Her look included a full face of meticulously applied makeup, featuring contouring and blushed cheeks, complemented by her long, brunette hair styled in a sleek, curled-up do.

She was dressed in a pink dressing gown over a black and white gingham top and matching three-quarter trousers, paired with comfortable grey slippers, and accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a matching chain bracelet. Higgins appeared in good spirits, chatting with the crew before filming, having previously been a brand ambassador for TRESemme. This appearance followed her denial of having undergone extensive plastic surgery, as she revealed the tweakments she has undergone, leaving fans intrigued by her ageless yet altered appearance. The Love Island star has been candid about her beauty regimen, addressing public speculation regarding her changing face. During an Instagram Q&A with fans, Higgins clarified that she regularly receives Botox treatments, but has not had lip filler in over three and a half years, attributing the change in her appearance to make-up, lighting, angles, and skincare, emphasizing how these factors, along with her avoidance of sunbathing, play a significant role in maintaining a youthful complexion. \In the same Q&A, Higgins addressed claims made online regarding various procedures people believe she's had, stating they are untrue. She elaborated on how factors like make-up techniques, lighting, and even the way one shapes their brows or applies contouring can significantly alter a person's appearance, alongside the influence of other variables. Further expanding on her beauty routine, she highlighted her commitment to skincare and the significant impact of avoiding sun exposure. These statements were made following public interest in her appearance and concern from fans after noticing changes in her face. Higgins also revealed the extent of her beauty treatments, specifically disclosing that she gets Botox every 6-8 months, emphasizing that other cosmetic procedures, such as filler, have been discontinued. Her comments provide a clearer understanding of how external and lifestyle choices can affect appearance, alongside the occasional cosmetic procedures. Furthermore, it appears Higgins has several plans for the future. \Adding to her already busy schedule, sources report that Maura Higgins is in talks with Disney regarding a potential project. This news comes on the heels of her success on The Traitors US, where she made it to the final. According to sources, she has been telling friends that she's reading scripts for a role, with insiders expressing admiration for the rapid progression of her career in America. The reality star has been working to build her profile stateside, after her time on the murder mystery show. During her time on set, Higgins later swapped her comfortable slippers for pink heeled sandals. Her team and the crew worked on the upcoming TRESemme advert with her. Maura, and her team, are preparing for her next major move in Hollywood, following on from her increasing success on both sides of the Atlantic. The Irish model is quickly becoming a prominent face on both sides of the Atlantic, capitalizing on her previous success. Maura is said to be excited by the possibility of the Disney project, and is keeping her next move close to her chest for the time being





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