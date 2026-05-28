Maura Higgins: From Love Island to Hollywood - A Star on the Rise

Love Island star Maura Higgins is making waves in Hollywood, from hosting popular TV shows to making her acting debut. With her recent Golden Globes appearance and impressive feedback from industry insiders, Maura's future in the entertainment industry looks bright.

Maura Higgins , the Love Island star known for her fiery personality and successful post-show career, has taken her promotion game to new heights. The 35-year-old, who has been making waves in Hollywood , was spotted enjoying a mountain of chicken wings while wearing a stunning gold metallic dress.

The figure-hugging black lace midi dress featured a dainty floral design, a sweetheart neckline, and was paired with a matching choker. In a promotional video for Wingstop's rewards program, Maura is seen hosting a lavish dinner party where guests are served wings and tenders on silver platters. Maura's journey since Love Island has been nothing short of impressive. She has hosted shows like Love Island USA: Aftersun and I'm A Celeb, and most recently, participated in The Traitors US.

Her work in the US has culminated in an invitation to the prestigious Golden Globes, where she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. Despite her success, Maura remains humble, as seen when she was stopped for a photograph by none other than Snoop Dogg at the event.

After initially focusing on influencer and fashion work, Maura crossed the Atlantic in 2023, becoming a social media presenter and guest hosting a challenge for Season 5 of Love Island USA. She went on to become a social media presenter for Love Island Games and the host of Love Island: Aftersun. Maura's plans to crack America are evident, having signed with public relations agency Align and major US talent agency Creative Artist Agency, whose clients include Lady Gaga.

Despite stepping down from her role as a host on Love Island USA's Aftersun due to scheduling conflicts, Maura continues to be a favorite of the show, recently hosting Love Island Games' new Aftersun. She is also set to compete in the second series of The Traitors US for a cash prize of $250,000 for her chosen charity. Maura's acting debut in the Irish comedy 'The Spin' has also garnered attention, with industry insiders impressed by her performance.

Following a successful screening, Maura's future in Hollywood looks promising, with Ladbrokes giving her odds of 2/1 to land a major Hollywood role





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