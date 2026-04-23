Maura Higgins Joins Dancing With The Stars, US Career Soars

Former Love Island star Maura Higgins will compete on Dancing With The Stars, adding to her growing success in the United States following her appearance on The Traitors. She is poised for a potential £5 million payday with new deals and opportunities.

Maura Higgins is experiencing a significant surge in her career trajectory as she prepares to compete on the upcoming 35th season of Dancing With The Stars , the American equivalent of Strictly Come Dancing.

This announcement follows her successful appearance on the US version of The Traitors, which broadened her fanbase considerably within the United States. Industry insiders suggest that this latest venture could lead to a substantial financial windfall, potentially reaching a £5 million payday, fueled by a wave of new endorsement deals and television opportunities. The news was officially unveiled on Wednesday, with Maura being the first celebrity confirmed for the show's lineup.

The Dancing With The Stars Instagram account enthusiastically announced her participation, highlighting her journey from seeking love to building trust and now aiming for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Maura herself expressed her excitement on social media with a playful message, 'I TINK IM VERY EXCITED!

' This move to Dancing With The Stars isn't entirely unexpected, as Maura previously expressed interest in the show during her time on The Traitors. She acknowledged the challenge it would present, given her lack of formal dance training, but emphasized her willingness to fully commit and embrace the glamorous aspects of the competition, referencing the potential for stunning costumes and glitter.

Her initial rise to fame came with her appearance on Love Island in 2019, and since then, she has strategically expanded her career, now finding herself in high demand among American television networks and brands. Sources indicate that numerous shows and brands are vying for her attention, creating a situation where she has more opportunities than she can currently manage. Beyond television, beauty brands are also eager to collaborate with Maura, recognizing her striking looks and devoted following.

Discussions are reportedly underway for a lucrative partnership with a major US cosmetic company, potentially worth at least seven figures. Maura's growing presence in the US entertainment landscape extends beyond reality television and beauty endorsements. There is speculation about a potential fly-on-the-wall documentary series chronicling her ascent in America, with preliminary talks already taking place with television executives.

Furthermore, her acting debut in the film The Spin has sparked interest from Disney, opening up further possibilities. Her journey to US success began in 2023 with roles as a social media presenter and guest host on Love Island USA and Love Island Games, followed by her hosting duties on Love Island: Aftersun in 2024.

Prior to this, she participated in Dancing On Ice in 2020, which served as a pivotal moment in her television career, building upon the financial success she achieved through fashion and makeup collaborations after Love Island. Recognizing the importance of strategic representation, Maura signed with Align, a public relations agency specializing in US career development, and more recently, secured representation with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a prestigious agency boasting clients like Lady Gaga.

Her presence at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, alongside prominent figures like Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, underscores her growing status within the American entertainment industry





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