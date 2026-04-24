Maura Higgins Lands Dancing With The Stars Role and £5 Million Payday

Love Island star Maura Higgins is set to compete on Dancing With The Stars in the US, sparking a surge in opportunities and a potential £5 million deal with American brands and shows.

Maura Higgins , the celebrated personality known for her appearances on Love Island and The Traitors, is making significant waves in the United States, and her career trajectory has reached a new peak with the announcement of her participation in the upcoming 35th season of Dancing With The Stars .

Spotted in a chic floral white mini dress with a flowing train in Hudson Square, New York City, Higgins radiated excitement following the reveal. This marks a pivotal moment in her burgeoning American career, following her successful stint on the US version of The Traitors and various presenting roles within the Love Island franchise.

The news was enthusiastically shared on the official Dancing With The Stars Instagram account, highlighting her transition from seeking love and trust to aiming for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Higgins herself expressed her elation on social media, playfully stating 'I TINK IM VERY EXCITED!

' This opportunity isn't merely a career move; it's a potential financial windfall for the 35-year-old star. Sources suggest she could be poised to earn a staggering £5 million through a combination of the show's appearance fee and lucrative endorsement deals. Her growing popularity in the US has attracted attention from numerous American shows and brands eager to collaborate, particularly after her compelling performance on The Traitors.

Beyond Dancing With The Stars, discussions are underway for a potential fly-on-the-wall documentary series chronicling her ascent in the American entertainment industry, and she's reportedly in talks with Disney following her acting debut in 'The Spin'. Beauty brands are also vying for her endorsement, recognizing her stunning looks and substantial fan base, with one major cosmetic company potentially offering a seven-figure deal. This demonstrates a significant shift from her initial focus on influencer and fashion work post-Love Island.

Higgins' journey to this point has been carefully cultivated. After gaining fame on Love Island in 2019, she strategically expanded her television presence, participating in Dancing On Ice in 2020 and subsequently taking on presenting roles for Love Island USA, Love Island Games, and Love Island: Aftersun.

Recognizing the need for strong representation in the US market, she signed with Align, a public relations agency specializing in career development, and later secured representation with the prestigious Creative Artists Agency (CAA), joining a roster of A-list clients like Lady Gaga. Her recent attendance at the Golden Globes, where she mingled with Hollywood elite such as Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, underscores her successful integration into the American entertainment scene.

The combination of her reality TV success, presenting skills, and growing acting portfolio positions Maura Higgins as a rising star with immense potential in the US entertainment landscape. Her proactive approach to career management and strategic partnerships are clearly paying off, setting the stage for continued success and a potentially long-term presence in the American market





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