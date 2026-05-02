Maura Higgins Opens Up About Dating Struggles and Trust Issues Amid High-Profile Romances

Love Island star Maura Higgins discusses her dating challenges, including past relationships with celebrities and her struggle to find a partner who supports her success. She reveals her trust issues and the public scrutiny surrounding her love life.

Maura Higgins , the 35-year-old Love Island star, has become a global sensation since her time on the ITV reality show in 2019. Her career has soared, with appearances on popular US shows like Celebrity Traitors and Dancing With The Stars, solidifying her status as an international celebrity.

Despite her rising fame, Maura has faced challenges in her love life, admitting that some of her past partners struggled with her success and public profile. She revealed that certain exes didn't appreciate being overshadowed by her, suggesting it was an ego issue. Friends have advised her to find someone who supports her ambition and allows her to shine, a quality she now prioritizes in potential partners.

Maura's dating history includes high-profile relationships with figures like Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice, Joey Essex, Hollywood stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton, and fellow Love Island contestant Curtis Pritchard. However, her romantic journey has been tumultuous, marked by trust issues and public breakups. She confessed to having serious trust issues, even going so far as to check a new partner's phone within a week of dating.

This behavior stems from past experiences where she felt betrayed by men, leading her to adopt a more investigative approach to relationships. Last year, she publicly accused her ex-boyfriend Pete Wicks of cheating after discovering texts to other women on his phone, though insiders claimed he was never unfaithful. Maura's dating life has often played out in the public eye, with her relationships making headlines. After her split from Pete, she briefly dated Giovanni Pernice before parting ways.

She was also linked to Joey Essex and Bobby Holland Hanton, though these relationships ended after relatively short periods. More recently, she sparked rumors of a romance with her Traitors US co-star Rob, 27, after fans noticed their chemistry on the show. When questioned about the speculation on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, Maura remained coy, hinting that viewers would have to watch the show to see if anything developed between them.

Her dating history reflects a pattern of high-profile romances, often ending in drama, but she remains hopeful for a future partner who can handle her fame and success





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