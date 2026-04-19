Maura Higgins Reveals Botox Use and Eyes Kris Jenner's Facelift Surgeon Amidst £5 Million US Career Boom

Love Island star Maura Higgins opens up about her cosmetic procedures, confirming Botox use and expressing a desire to use Kris Jenner's surgeon for a future facelift. The news comes as Higgins is reportedly set to earn a significant sum of £5 million as her US career accelerates with potential deals in television, beauty endorsements, and even discussions with Disney. She also emerges as a potential candidate for the next season of The Bachelorette following recent controversies.

Irish television personality Maura Higgins , who first gained prominence on Love Island in 2019, has recently shared intimate details about her cosmetic procedures and future aesthetic plans.

The 35-year-old star, who has been steadily building a significant presence in the United States, revealed in a candid interview with Allure that she has never undergone cheek filler injections, despite persistent speculation.

She clarified that while she does utilize Botox, she has not opted for any type of facial filler. Higgins expressed a transparent attitude towards cosmetic enhancement, stating that she would be entirely open about any procedures she chooses in the future.

Specifically, she mentioned that when the time comes for a facelift, she intends to seek out the same surgeon who performed Kris Jenner's procedure, citing the impressive results as her motivation. Kris Jenner debuted a visibly rejuvenated appearance in May 2025, with her representative confirming that the work was carried out by Dr. Steven M. Levine.

This openness about her beauty regimen comes at a time when Higgins is reportedly on the cusp of a major career surge in the US, with industry insiders suggesting she could be on track to earn an estimated £5 million.

Her growing popularity stateside has led to numerous opportunities, with both television shows and major brands expressing interest in collaborating with her. Sources indicate that Higgins is fielding a wealth of offers, a testament to her appeal and extensive fan base.

Beyond her television ventures, beauty companies are also reportedly eager to secure her as a brand ambassador, potentially for a seven-figure deal, capitalizing on her striking looks and significant following.

The possibility of a fly-on-the-wall reality series documenting her American journey is also being discussed, with talks reportedly underway with television executives.

Furthermore, Higgins is exploring avenues beyond reality television and beauty endorsements, having already made her acting debut in the film Spin. She is said to be in discussions with Disney for future projects, further diversifying her burgeoning career.

Her success on The Traitors US has evidently paved the way for further television engagements, with rumors circulating about her potential involvement in another significant reality program.

Recent reports suggest that Higgins is being considered for a role in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, following the abrupt cancellation of the previous season due to a domestic violence controversy involving its initially announced star, Taylor Frankie Paul.

The network is reportedly exploring new candidates, and Higgins' rising profile in the US makes her a compelling option.

Speculation within gossip circles suggests that ABC executives are considering Higgins for the lead role, aiming for a live production format and steering away from previously considered co-lead pairings.

This potential opportunity underscores the rapid trajectory of Higgins' career and her growing influence in the American entertainment landscape. Her willingness to discuss her cosmetic choices openly, combined with her expanding professional portfolio, positions her as a notable figure in contemporary celebrity culture.





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