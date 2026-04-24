Maura Higgins Shines at Time 100 Gala and Lands Dancing With The Stars Role

Love Island star Maura Higgins dazzled at the Time 100 Gala in New York City and has been confirmed as the first contestant on the US version of Dancing With The Stars, signaling a major expansion of her career in the United States. She is also in talks for lucrative brand deals and a potential documentary series.

Maura Higgins captivated onlookers at the prestigious 2026 Time 100 Gala in New York City on Thursday evening, showcasing a stunning silver strapless gown. The 35-year-old Love Island star, currently expanding her presence in the United States following her appearance on the US version of The Traitors, looked radiant in the eye-catching ensemble.

The corset gown featured a distinctive cone bra and a flowing sheer skirt, perfectly accentuating her figure. She complemented the look with towering heels and elegant silver earrings, while her sleek, loosely styled brunette bob and glamorous makeup completed the sophisticated aesthetic. Higgins radiated confidence as she posed on the red carpet at the star-studded event held at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Beyond the gala, Higgins’ American ambitions are reaching new heights with the announcement of her participation in the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars this autumn. This marks her debut on the US adaptation of Strictly Come Dancing, and she was the first celebrity confirmed for the 35th season. Sources suggest this burgeoning success could translate into a substantial £5 million payday, fueled by a wave of new deals and opportunities.

The news was enthusiastically shared on the show’s Instagram account, highlighting her journey from seeking love to building trust and now aiming for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Higgins herself expressed her excitement with a playful social media post, stating 'I TINK IM VERY EXCITED!

' Her interest in the show was previously voiced during her time on The Traitors, where she acknowledged the challenge but expressed her willingness to embrace it, particularly drawn to the potential for glamorous costumes and performances. Higgins’ rise to prominence began with her appearance on Love Island in 2019, and she has since cultivated a strong brand presence in the United States.

Following her success on The Traitors, numerous American shows and brands have expressed interest in collaborating with her. Industry insiders indicate that beauty brands are particularly eager to secure her as a brand ambassador, recognizing her striking looks and devoted fanbase. Discussions are reportedly underway for a potential seven-figure deal with a major US cosmetic company.

Furthermore, there is talk of a documentary series chronicling her journey to success in America, with television executives already exploring the possibility. Her career trajectory extends beyond reality television and beauty endorsements, as she is also in conversations with Disney following her acting debut in the film The Spin.

Having initially focused on influencer and fashion collaborations after Love Island, Higgins strategically transitioned to presenting roles, including social media presenter and guest hosting on Love Island USA and Love Island Games, and hosting Love Island: Aftersun. She also participated in Dancing On Ice in 2020, which served as a pivotal moment in launching her television career.

Her representation by Align, a PR agency specializing in US career development, and Creative Artists Agency, a leading talent agency with a roster of prominent clients like Lady Gaga, further underscores her commitment to establishing a lasting presence in the American entertainment industry





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