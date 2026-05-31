Maura Higgins Sizzles on Sports Illustrated Runway Show

Maura Higgins, a former Love Island star, shared sizzling behind-the-scenes snaps from her 'dream' night walking in the Sports Illustrated runway show. She showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a skimpy red swimsuit and a beige two-piece, daring to bare by going braless beneath a sheer red dress for the afterparty.

Maura Higgins took inspiration from some of Baywatch 's most iconic stars as she shared sizzling behind-the-scenes snaps from her 'dream' night walking in the Sports Illustrated runway show.

The former Love Island star, 35, has made a huge splash Stateside following her appearance on The US Traitors earlier this year, and is set to appear on Dancing With The Stars this autumn. After joining a string of stars on the Sports Illustrated catwalk during Miami Swim Week, Maura shared a gallery of images on Instagram.

She showed off her jaw-dropping figure in the skimpy red swimsuit, gushing to her followers that her 'vision board had become reality' with the coveted gig. Maura also showcased her abs in a beige two-piece that was paired with a fringed gold skirt. Not content with her head-turning looks on the runway, Maura then slipped into another daring ensemble for the afterparty, daring to bare by going braless beneath a sheer red dress





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Maura Higgins Sports Illustrated Baywatch Miami Swim Week Dancing With The Stars Vision Board Red Swimsuit Pink Bikini Beige Two-Piece Sheer Red Dress

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