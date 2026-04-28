Maura Higgins Sparks Dating Rumors with The Traitors Co-Star Rob Rausch as Her US Career Continues to Soar

Maura Higgins has sparked dating rumors with her The Traitors US co-star Rob Rausch after leaving a suggestive comment on his Instagram. Meanwhile, her career in the US is thriving, with a new role on Dancing With The Stars and potential seven-figure deals with major brands.

Maura Higgins , the 35-year-old Irish model and former Love Island star, has sparked dating rumors with her The Traitors US co-star Rob Rausch after leaving a suggestive comment on his Instagram.

The pair formed a close bond during the show, where Rob ultimately betrayed Maura by revealing himself as a Traitor and keeping the $220,800 prize for himself. Despite this, Rob later gifted Maura an expensive Hermes Birkin bag as a gesture of apology, further fueling speculation about their relationship. While both have maintained they are just friends, fans are convinced there is more to their connection after Maura commented 'Miss you already' on a photo of the two together.

Rob, who previously appeared on Love Island USA, shared a snap of Maura looking stunning in a sheer top and skirt, prompting fans to speculate about a potential romance. Comments from followers ranged from playful encouragement, such as 'MARRY HIM. MARRY HIM FOR ALL OF US,' to more serious inquiries like 'Sooooo are yall dating????

' However, some fans pointed out that Rob is reportedly in a relationship with someone named Chloe from Kansas City, adding complexity to the speculation. Meanwhile, Maura's career in the US continues to soar. She has recently been announced as a contestant on the 35th season of Dancing With The Stars, the American version of Strictly Come Dancing.

This follows her successful stint on The Traitors US, which introduced her to a new audience and reportedly opened doors to lucrative deals, including a potential seven-figure contract with a major cosmetics brand. Sources suggest that Maura could earn up to £5 million from new opportunities, with shows and brands eager to collaborate with her.

Additionally, she has been in talks with Disney after making her acting debut in the film The Spin. Her transition from reality TV to broader entertainment has been marked by her roles as a social media presenter for Love Island USA and Love Island Games, as well as hosting Love Island: Aftersun. Maura's career trajectory has been impressive, from her early days as an influencer and fashion collaborator to her current status as a sought-after TV personality.

Her move to the US, facilitated by her partnership with the public relations agency Align, has further solidified her position in the American entertainment industry. As she prepares for her Dancing With The Stars debut, fans are eagerly anticipating her next moves, both professionally and personally





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