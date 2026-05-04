Maura Higgins Transforms £1.25 Million Essex Home with Major Renovation Ahead of US Move

Love Island star Maura Higgins is renovating her Essex home, adding a new bathroom and sauna, as she prepares to relocate to the US for 'Dancing With The Stars'.

Maura Higgins , the well-known television personality, is undertaking a significant renovation of her £1.25 million Essex home. The project, showcased on her home-focused Instagram account 'Casa A’Maura', includes a complete overhaul of her bathroom and the addition of a personal sauna.

The five-bedroom property, purchased in October 2024, is currently in a state of 'chaos' as walls are removed and spaces are reimagined, but Higgins assures fans the final results will be well worth the disruption. This renovation comes as Higgins prepares for a new chapter in her career, relocating to the United States to participate in the 35th season of 'Dancing With The Stars', the American equivalent of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Previously, Higgins’ kitchen featured an island and seamlessly flowed into the dining area, opening onto a large, well-maintained garden through bi-folding doors. She initially expressed her delight with the property, describing it as her 'dream house'. Security is a key consideration for Higgins, who previously experienced a home invasion at a former residence. Her new home is situated within a gated community, providing enhanced privacy and protection.

Her growing popularity in the US is fueled by appearances on shows like 'The US Traitors', which has led to numerous opportunities with American television networks and brands. She has already expressed her enthusiasm for 'Dancing With The Stars', highlighting the challenge of learning to dance as a motivating factor, recalling some Irish dancing experience from her youth.

Sources indicate that Higgins is in high demand, with potential deals including a seven-figure contract with a major cosmetic brand and discussions about a documentary series chronicling her experiences in America. Higgins’ career trajectory has been steadily rising since her breakout role on 'Love Island' in 2019. After initially focusing on influencer and fashion collaborations, she expanded her presence in the US in 2023, taking on roles as a social media presenter and guest host for 'Love Island USA'.

She continued to build her profile with positions on 'Love Island Games' and 'Love Island: Aftersun' in 2024. Beyond reality television, Higgins is also exploring acting opportunities, having made her debut in the film 'The Spin'. The combination of her television appearances, social media influence, and potential brand partnerships positions her for continued success in the American entertainment industry.

The home renovation is just one aspect of a broader period of change and growth for the star, as she embraces new challenges and opportunities across the Atlantic





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