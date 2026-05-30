Maura Higgins Turns Heads at SI Swimsuit Party as She Pushes Hollywood Ambitions

Former Love Island star Maura Higgins dazzled at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club event in Miami, showcasing a bold white maxi dress and confirming her expanding TV career in the US, including recent Golden Globes appearance and a role on The Traitors US.

Maura Higgins made a splash at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club party in Miami on Friday, turning heads and confirming her growing reputation as a cross‑Atlantic television personality.

The 35‑year‑old former Love Island contestant arrived in a striking white racer‑back maxi dress that she wore without a bra, pairing the daring look with chunky gold jewellery and sleek black sunglasses. Her confident pose and radiant smile attracted a swarm of photographers, and she spent the evening chatting with fellow guests and enjoying the festive atmosphere of the high‑profile event.

Higgins' appearance was more than just a fashion moment; it underscored her determined push to break into the Hollywood circuit after establishing herself as one of the most successful alumni of the UK dating show. Since first appearing on Love Island in 2019, where she finished fourth alongside ex‑boyfriend Curtis Pritchard, Higgins has built a diversified media career that stretches across both sides of the Atlantic.

She quickly transitioned from reality star to presenter, taking on roles such as the host of Love Island USA: Aftersun and a guest presenter for a challenge on the fifth series of Love Island USA. In 2023 she expanded her on‑screen presence by joining the American version of The Traitors, a strategic reality competition, and later that year became a social‑media presenter for the newly launched Love Island Games.

Her television résumé also includes a stint on Dancing on Ice in 2020 and a cameo on the comedy series I'm A Celeb. These varied roles have helped her secure lucrative endorsement deals in fashion and beauty, and have positioned her as a marketable influencer in both the UK and the US. Higgins' ambition to crack Hollywood has gained tangible traction.

Earlier this year she attended the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, walking the red carpet in an elegant black gown alongside A‑list stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone. While on the carpet she was even approached by Snoop Dogg for a photo, a moment that sparked additional media buzz.

Her growing visibility in the US market has been supported by strategic representation; she signed with the public‑relations firm Align and later joined the Creative Artists Agency, the same agency that represents global icons like Lady Gaga. Industry insiders now list her at odds of 2/1 for landing a major film role, and she is set to compete for a $250,000 charity prize on the second series of The Traitors US, which will be broadcast in the UK later this year.

Despite a recent schedule‑related departure from the Love Island USA Aftersun hosting role, she remains involved with the franchise as the host of Love Island Games' Aftersun segment, demonstrating her continued commitment to the brand that launched her career





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