Maura Higgins' Whirlwind Quest for Global Stardom in Cannes

Maura Higgins, the Irish Love Island star, has been on a whirlwind quest for global stardom, documenting her private jet flight to Cannes, where she will represent L'Oreal Paris at the iconic Film Festival. She has also made significant strides in her US takeover, joining Dancing With The Stars and being invited to the prestigious Golden Globes in LA.

Maura Higgins has touched down in Cannes, the latest stop in a whirlwind quest for global stardom. The Irish Love Island star, 35, documented her private jet flight to the South of France where she will represent L'Oreal Paris at the iconic Film Festival.

She looked stunning in black capri leggings and a beige jacket, posing up a storm in her ensemble. It's been an incredible first half of the year for Maura, who has sent her US takeover soaring to even greater heights, with the announcement that she's joined Dancing With The Stars. Beauty brands are also said to be keen to snap up the star, whilst insiders claim a fly-on-the-wall series documenting her rise in America could be the obvious next step.

Maura is in Cannes in her role as a L'Oreal ambassador, having signed with a major US talent agency, Creative Artist Agency, whose glittering list of clients includes big names like Lady Gaga





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Maura Higgins Love Island Dancing With The Stars Golden Globes Cannes Film Festival L'oreal Paris Private Jet Flight Croissants Chanel Makeup Bag White Power Suit Neon Accents Retro Vibe Social Media Presenter Guest Hosting Love Island Games Love Island: Aftersun Dancing On Ice Creative Artist Agency Align US Talent Agency

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