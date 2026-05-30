Maura Higgins Wows in Two Looks at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner in Miami

Maura Higgins showcases her toned physique in a black bralette and figure-hugging skirt at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner in Miami, as she continues to build her Hollywood career with reality TV and hosting gigs.

Maura Higgins made sure not to miss the mark once again as she showcased her impressive physique for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Dinner in Miami on Friday night.

After attending the beach club party earlier in the day in a stunning racerback white dress, she turned heads at the dinner in her second look of the day. Flaunting her toned abs in a tiny black bralette, the former Love Island star, 35, opted for a statement black and white figure-hugging skirt and matching cropped blazer jacket.

Completing the look with a pair of little black heels, the star pinned her hair back in a slick updo as she attended the event hosted by KYU x Drinking Pig at W South Beach. Earlier on Friday, Maura, who has been on a mission to crack Hollywood, looked sensational as she ditched her bra in a white racerback maxi dress. She teamed the look with chunky gold jewellery and shielded her eyes with a stylish pair of black sunglasses.

Maura has been spending plenty of time in America over the past few months as she furthers her career there, recently revealing she is starring on the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars. Maura was an instant hit on the ITV2 dating show thanks to her fiery arguments, hilarious one-liners and no-nonsense attitude towards the men in the villa.

What would follow was one of the most successful post-Love Island careers of all time, perhaps only rivalled by her close pal Molly-Mae Hague. Since being thrust into the spotlight on the show she has gone on to present Love Island USA: Aftersun, star on I'm A Celeb and most recently take part in The Traitors US. And now odds have her at 2/1 to land a role in a major Hollywood movie.

Her work in the US appears to have culminated with her bagging an invite to the prestigious Golden Globes in LA earlier this year where she mixed with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emma Stone. There she exuded the air of any other A-lister as she confidently walked the red carpet in an elegant black gown.

Despite being surrounded by Hollywood stars, The Traitors US star Maura still found herself stopped for a photograph by one of the attendees - none other than Snoop Dogg. After mostly focusing on influencer and fashion work for the first few years after the show, in 2023, Maura jumped the Atlantic and became a social media presenter and guest hosted a challenge for Season 5 of Love Island USA.

In October of the same year, she was made a social media presenter for Love Island Games. And in 2024, she became the host of Love Island: Aftersun. She also took part in Dancing On Ice in 2020. This properly kickstarted her TV career after raking in the cash with clothing and makeup deals after leaving the villa.

Maura has been a regular feature of Love Island USA's spin-off Aftersun and now gracing American screens again in the current series of The Traitors US. It will be available to watch in the UK later this year. She finished in fourth place on Love Island UK season five alongside ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard in 2019.

Her plans to crack America are obvious with the star signing with public relations agency, Align, which specialises in growing careers in the US, last year. The Daily Mail understands that Maura chose to sign with Align due to her growing work in the United States, including her appearance on The Traitors US.

Maura also recently revealed that she has signed with a major US talent agency, Creative Artist Agency, whose glittering list of clients includes big names like Lady Gaga. It was revealed in June that Maura had been replaced as a host on Love Island USA's Aftersun, with her decision to relinquish her role reportedly coming as she was unable to continue due to scheduling conflicts.

But the long-standing Love Island favourite insisted it was not the end of her affiliation with the show and she was named as the host of Love Island Games's new Aftersun a few months later after she impressed bosses on the regular show. Adding another string to her TV bow, she will battle it out to win a cash prize of $250,000 for her chosen charity after signing up for the second series of The Traitors US - which is airing now





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