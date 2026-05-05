Maureen Callahan and Panelists Deliver Scathing Critique of Met Gala Fashion Faux Pas

The Daily Mail's Maureen Callahan leads a livestream panel to dissect the Met Gala's most controversial looks, including Vogue's Chloe Malle's 'matronly' gown and other fashion missteps, while also exploring the event's behind-the-scenes drama.

In a dazzling display of fashion critique , Maureen Callahan , the Daily Mail's columnist and host of The Nerve podcast, took center stage on Monday evening to dissect the Met Gala 's most talked-about looks.

Dressed in a meticulously embellished ensemble with her signature blonde curls flawlessly styled, Callahan led a livestream panel featuring celebrity makeup artist Tim MacKay, commentator Kinsey Schofield, and showbiz reporter Rob Shuter. As the last of the A-list celebrities ascended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic steps, the panel wasted no time in delivering their verdicts on the night's fashion triumphs and missteps.

Among the most scrutinized was Vogue's new Head of Editorial Content, Chloe Malle, whose bright orange gown—reportedly pre-approved by her predecessor, Anna Wintour—drew a chorus of groans from the panelists. Shuter labeled her look 'matronly,' sparking a lively debate about the pressures of upholding Vogue's fashion legacy. The critique didn't stop there. The panel also delved into the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the event, from Jeff Bezos' notable absence on the red carpet to Blake Lively's surprise appearance.

One star, in particular, faced harsh criticism for a look that veered more toward 'sex worker' than 'costume art,' prompting a broader discussion about the fine line between avant-garde fashion and poor taste. As the livestream unfolded, Callahan and her crew reminisced about Met Galas past, comparing this year's spectacle to previous editions and reflecting on how fashion's biggest night has evolved over time.

The evening was a masterclass in sartorial analysis, blending sharp commentary with insider insights to deliver a no-holds-barred breakdown of the Met Gala's most memorable—and forgettable—moments





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