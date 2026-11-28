Manchester United are in severe danger of relegation after conceding 25 goals in eight games since October 18, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino under mounting pressure.

Manchester United are facing a genuine relegation crisis after a crushing four-goal defeat at Liverpool, with head coach Mauricio Pochettino conceding the situation is tougher than he ever expected.

Pochettino is only the second manager in Premier League history to lose each of his first two matches in charge by four or more goals, after Dave Jones with Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2003. United have conceded 10 goals in Pochettino's first three games in charge. Since the 1-1 draw at Leeds on 18 October, Manchester United have played eight times in all competitions and conceded 25 goals, including 14 in their past four matches.

Also read Pochettino Rejects Claims He Has Become Too Nice at Manchester United

United's Defensive Record Collapses

The club has failed to keep a clean sheet in each of its opening 12 league games of a season for the first time since 1930-31, a campaign in which they finished bottom of the top flight. United are the first team in Premier League history to concede at least twice in seven consecutive halves of football. They have also conceded at least four goals in three successive league games for the first time since November and December 1961.

Of the 27 teams who have taken eight points from their first 11 games in the Premier League era, 17 have been relegated. United conceded 50 Premier League goals last season and did not sign a defender in the summer. Pochettino dismissed concerns about the historical record after the Liverpool defeat, saying he can only talk about what has happened since he arrived. He argued his methods are working but need time.

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We cannot stop to train. We cannot stop to watch clips. We cannot stop to do the review analysis. We try to give the tools to keep improving, he said.

Pochettino Addresses Difficult Situation

It is a tough moment, of course. You say to me, Tougher than you expect? Of course, yes, because we never expect this type of result. But that is the reality and we need to accept the reality.

The head coach added that the team is suffering from early concessions. The moment we concede the goal, and we should not concede this goal, the game goes difficult, Pochettino told BBC Match of the Day. The intensity. The nerves.

This situation is affecting your confidence. But we need to be united, stay together and keep pushing. We need to keep united and tell the truth to everyone, and accept that circumstances are really tough. It is not only one thing we need to help and support and to improve, it is many areas.

Pochettino also pointed to the broader issues, questioning whether replacing 25 or 26 players overnight is feasible. What do people expect from a coach that arrived 10 days ago? he said. Are we going to change 25, 26 players? Do you think that we are going to help Manchester United blaming the players because of that situation we are now living?

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In football, always you pay after. You can do something not right and get results.

External Pressure And Financial Debt

Then when you are going down, you start to do the right things and you need to wait to get the reward. Brentford manager Keith Andrews offered a sharp critique of United's resilience. The development of our team is being able to deal with getting punched on the nose, getting up and not let it affect you too badly, he said. Pochettino cannot say the same.

Not for the first time this season, United played well and had a better expected goals (xG) metric but conceded a soft opener and never recovered. The structural problems are compounded by a massive financial burden. Manchester United carry more than £1.1bn in debt. Just after paying £9m to secure Pochettino and his staff from US Soccer, the club borrowed £10m.

More than £1.1bn in debt, the answer to United's problems cannot solely be found in new players. Tensions have spilled into the stands. The green and gold protests against the ownership continued with renewed vigor. Songs were sung in support of the axed interim manager Michael Carrick and against director of football Jason Wilcox.

Fan Protests And Relegation Risk

After the fourth goal, home supporters in front of the directors' box turned to vent their anger at Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada. They did the same after the final whistle. Behind them, Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill, manager and chief executive in an era of glory that now feels so long ago, watched on. Manchester United will drop to the foot of the table if Crystal Palace beat Hull City at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Palace could also leapfrog United on Wednesday, when their match at Chelsea begins 45 minutes before United's game at Newcastle. It is one of six more Premier League games United have to play before the transfer window opens. As the club grapples with these compounding crises, the lack of a swift form reversal suggests a rapid descent toward the Championship, ending a decades-long run of top-flight stability.