Manchester United sit 19th in the Premier League with eight points from 11 games after a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino's first match in charge. The next seven fixtures could define their season.

Manchester United are 19th in the Premier League with just eight points and one win from 11 games after a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in Mauricio Pochettino's first match as head coach.

The loss left United second from bottom and facing a genuine relegation battle. Pochettino replaced Michael Carrick and was expected to lift United back toward the European places. That aim is already under threat and the next seven fixtures leading into the New Year could define the campaign. Liverpool led 2-0 and United were down to 10 men inside the first 10 minutes.

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Leny Yoro Red Card Sparks Controversy

Leny Yoro was sent off for a last-man tackle on Alexander Isak and Dominik Szoboszlai scored the resulting free-kick. Pochettino called the red card unfair and Bruno Fernandes said the officiating setup is flawed. He said it is never a red card and that too many referees and VAR officials took too long to make a mistake that changed the game. Liverpool had 27 shots to United's 11, 63 percent possession and an expected goals total of 4.38.

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It could have matched Liverpool's 7-0 rout in 2023 had they been more clinical. United have now conceded 19 goals in their past six games. Gary Neville was deeply disturbed by United's defending on Sky Sports. He slapped himself in the face and twice said wake up before adding that the players play for Manchester United.

Jamie Carragher laughed beside him. Roy Keane disagreed with Neville's suggestion that 4-0 was not disastrous. Keane said United were desperate and so bad, and that Liverpool should have scored eight. He felt like swearing at the acceptance of the result.

Fans And Players Face Relegation Battle

United fans at Manchester Airport on the way to Lisbon for the Champions League match against Sporting showed resigned acceptance and dark humour about a season in the Championship, and whether Manchester City might be there too. Kobbie Mainoo told MUTV that United are at their lowest ever and no one is coming to save them.

He said there are no helping hands and the squad must work together and lean on each other, adding that it is all about character now. The January transfer window is uncertain. Depending on finances, a striker and left-back are priorities, but United still have nine games before any changes can be made. It is not certain what business can be done.

United's next fixtures include home games against Coventry, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. Newly promoted Coventry are four points ahead of United. Forest and Sunderland are the two teams immediately above them. A trip to Crystal Palace on 13 December is next for the side below United, the other Premier League club to change coach during the international break.

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Upcoming Fixtures Test United Survival Hopes

United also face Sporting on Wednesday and RB Leipzig on 8 December in the Champions League. Ashley Young told Match of the Day that United have enough to get out of the bottom three but have not shown it. He said Pochettino must make them hard to beat and find togetherness, and that he is sure the coach can do it with more time.

Pochettino shut down a question about United's defensive record after the game, saying tell me only about the circumstance today and that he was not there in the past. United have kept one clean sheet all season, against Sabah FK in September. Pochettino picked Matthijs de Ligt in a three-man defence ahead of Harry Maguire at Liverpool. De Ligt misjudged a high ball before Isak ran through, which led to Yoro's dismissal.

De Ligt had played in the Champions League before the internationals after 11 months out with back surgery. United have conceded bad goals all season with numerous players culpable. Pochettino changed the post-match routine so players have a warm-down at Carrington instead of a day off, and defensive organisation was a key focus before Sporting. With 70m summer arrival Carlos Baleba injured for the second time since pre-season, Pochettino may need extra midfield support to protect the goal.

Squad Needs Midfield Reinforcements

Andrey Santos has started three of 10 Premier League games since the opening-day defeat at Hull. The strengths of Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are with the ball. United need a way to stop attacks running straight at the defence, either with three centre-backs or a third man in midfield. United have failed to win any of their last four matches against teams reduced to 10 men, including a 1-0 derby loss to Manchester City in September.

Tottenham had 18 points at the same stage last season and only beat the drop on the final day, finishing two ahead of West Ham in 17th.