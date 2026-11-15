Mauricio Pochettino reshapes Manchester United's backroom team with loyal assistants and potential historic hire Silvia Tuya, marking a new era for the club.

Mauricio Pochettino is set to redefine the coaching structure at Manchester United by appointing his trusted former assistants to key roles at Old Trafford. This significant organizational shift marks the beginning of a new era for the football club, which has now entered its 148th year of existence.

Pochettino Replaces United Backroom Staff

Mauricio Pochettino has officially relieved Michael Carrick and his entire backroom staff of their duties following his confirmation as the new manager. The Spanish coach is immediately assembling his preferred team, bringing in longtime associates Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino to serve as his primary assistants. Additionally, long-time goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez is expected to join the group to oversee the team's defensive specialists.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino appointed as Manchester United head coach after Michael Carrick's sacking at Old Trafford

The structural changes extend to the physical training department, where Sebastiano Pochettino, the manager's son, is slated to join the club as a fitness coach. This appointment replaces Charlie Owen, who has served as United's fitness coach since 2019. Owen was originally promoted to the role following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has remained a fixture in the training ground setup for several years.

Historic Potential With Silvia Tuya Appointment

Beyond the immediate technical staff, reports suggest that Mauricio Pochettino may make history by hiring Silvia Tuya as a strength and conditioning coach. If confirmed, Tuya would become the first ever female member of Manchester United's backroom staff in the club's 148-year history. This potential hire represents a progressive step for the organization and aligns with Pochettino's recent international coaching endeavors.

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Silvia Tuya joined Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT staff in October 2027 as a new addition. She publicly announced the move on X, stating she was very happy to join the strength and conditioning coach role for the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team. Her expertise lies in optimizing athlete performance through advanced physical training methodologies.

Tuya's Scientific Approach and Credentials

Silvia Tuya holds a PhD in sport science, which she earned after studying at a university in Barcelona. Her academic background included a notable research placement in Leeds, where she refined her understanding of physical performance. She began her coaching career working with Levante Las Planas' women's football team and providing personal training for elite athletes.

Her professional profile highlights specialization in strength training using inertial technology and movement variability. Tuya is currently researching the analysis of movement variability, performance, and asymmetries in team sports using wearable sensors. She is fluent in Catalan, Spanish, and English, and previously won an award for the best academic record in her Master's in Sports Performance: Technification and High Level.

Impact on United's Physical Performance

The appointment of Mauricio Pochettino and his physical coaching staff comes at a critical time for Manchester United's on-pitch performance. The club currently ranks 19th in the Premier League for total distance covered and average maximum speed. They are also positioned 17th for high-speed running distance, indicating a need for significant physical improvement.

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Pochettino is well-known for his high-pressing tactical style, which demands exceptional endurance from his players. Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jack Cork, who played under Pochettino at his first English job, famously described the physical demands as requiring two hearts. Silvia Tuya's role will be vital in ensuring the squad meets these rigorous athletic standards.