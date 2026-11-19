Mauricio Pochettino has outlined his vision for Manchester United in his first interview as head coach, stressing culture and mindset while facing immediate issues in defence and midfield. United sit 18th in the Premier League and could be bottom by Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino has used his first interview as Manchester United head coach to outline his vision for the club, saying culture is the most important thing to fix.

The former Tottenham, Paris St-Germain and Chelsea boss wasted no time getting across the Atlantic Ocean after completing his stint in charge of the United States on Tuesday. He met key staff on Wednesday, took training for the first time on Thursday and conducts his first wider media conference at United's Carrington training ground on Friday. The 54-year-old is facing a packed schedule, starting with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino makes 'big things' prediction for USMNT as he swaps USA for Man Utd job

Pochettino accepted a big challenge. United are 18th in the table. By 17:00 GMT on Saturday, they could be bottom. There is a clear non-negotiable.

To create the culture is the most important, he told United's in-house media in a 15-minute introductory chat. It would be easy to point to areas of the pitch where United have been deficient this season.

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However, it cannot be totally dismissed that virtually the same group of players were transformed over the second half of last season by the recently sacked Michael Carrick, who guided them to third in the Premier League and Champions League qualification. Remarkably, Pochettino has won twice as many matches in charge of the USA this season than the three victories United have managed, with a 100% record from six games.

United, by contrast, have not won in the Premier League since August, while two of their three victories have required the Red Devils to come from behind. Their single clean sheet came against Azerbaijan outfit Sabah FK in the Champions League in September. Matheus Cunha's injury-time goal against Roma on 3 November sealed one of only three Manchester United victories in 15 games this season.

Pochettino Focuses on Culture and Mindset

One of the most immediate tasks for Pochettino will be to alter the mindset of players who seem to have become restricted by the pressure they have found themselves subjected to. It is a mistake to see the situation, he said. We need to see the potential of this club. We need to understand it is a game, and to connect with the game we need to feel free.

We need to create the environment and the platform for the players to perform. That is our priority now; to work with them and take the pressure. Pressure needs to bring energy. Responsibility needs to bring energy because if not, it is too heavy to put all that pressure and responsibility on your back.

That said, there are some glaring issues that Carrick was unable to fix and Pochettino must find an answer to. The most obvious is defence. The Carrick regime felt Leny Yoro was the player with the attributes - pace, strength and control - most suited to their needs. Yet, at 21, Yoro is prone to mistakes and he has also been needed at right-back because regular right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have, at times, been required on the left.

Defensive Injuries and Selection Issues

Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have not been reliable fitness wise. Pochettino knows the baggage attached to Martinez, given his post-match criticisms of the club hierarchy after the 2-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid, and the knowledge his fellow countryman's contract expires in the summer. Harry Maguire has started all 10 league games this season but suffered a back spasm in the 4-4 draw with Aston Villa, immediately before the international break, and had to be replaced at half-time.

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Maguire has many attributes, but his presence does restrict the ability to press high up the field. Ayden Heaven has made eight appearances in all competitions but has previously been regarded as being behind Yoro in terms of his overall development.

Then there is Dalot. The 27-year-old was consoled by Joshua Zirkzee when he was replaced against Villa, such was the negative fan reaction to his performance, which included conceding a penalty at the start of the second-half. It can justifiably be argued if Dalot has the talent to match the 260 club appearances he has now made.

However, for his faults, coaches love his attitude. Dalot has been described to BBC Sport as having one of the most committed and professional approaches to the game, that he is someone willing to take responsibility, happy to play in unfamiliar positions if it benefits the team, the first to offer support to team-mates, and a positive influence in the dressing room.

Bruno Fernandes Form and Future

Bruno Fernandes' alarming drop off in form has been one of the most noticeable features of the current campaign. The Portugal playmaker has been a shadow of the star who scooped all the player of the year awards last season and broke the Premier League assist record.

He was axed for the 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth after criticising Carrick's tactics in the 4-1 Champions League humiliation by Como and seems to be affected by concerns around his future - his contract also expires in the summer, although United are almost certain to trigger their one-year option on the 32-year-old - and the summer arrival of Youri Tielemans. For the short term at least, Pochettino must decide whether to pick Fernandes in his favoured number 10 role and work around that, or drop him deeper, as Ruben Amorim did, or play him wide, which has not brought the best out of him.

Fernandes' status affects other areas. Carrick never seemed convinced by Andrey Santos, a £50m summer arrival from Chelsea. But with £70m Carlos Baleba out for an extended period, a partner needs to be found in midfield for Kobbie Mainoo. Tielemans did not seem to have the running ability for the role, and Amorim wouldn't pick Mainoo with Fernandes.

Further forward, with Benjamin Sesko out, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have tended to be used in the number nine role. But Cunha likes to drop deep, while, after a bright start to the season, Mbeumo has scored twice in his past 12 appearances. Neither Shea Lacey nor Harry Amass have started a Premier League game this season. Both caught the eye on England Under-20 duty during the international break.