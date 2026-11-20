Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino addresses the leaked drone footage, affirms Bruno Fernandes as captain, and outlines his tactical data approach ahead of the Liverpool clash.

Mauricio Pochettino has publicly addressed the controversy surrounding leaked drone footage of a Manchester United training session, while reaffirming Bruno Fernandes as the team captain ahead of the crucial match against Liverpool. The Argentine manager questioned the motives behind the unauthorized filming at the Carrington training ground, describing the act as dangerous and inappropriate for a professional sporting environment.

Reaction to Carrington Drone Footage

Mauricio Pochettino led the first full training session at Manchester United after taking charge, overseeing tactical drills with his new squad. The session was captured from the air by a drone and the video was subsequently posted online. Although the club removed the initial upload, the footage had already been viewed over eight million times across reposts on X and reuploaded to several YouTube channels. Pochettino expressed concern over the security breach, asking what benefit anyone could possibly gain from such an intrusion. He emphasized that the team was highly organized during the session and suggested that the club will likely take action to prevent future occurrences.

Also read Disaster in Mauricio Pochettino's first Man United training session as drone footage is leaked

Andoni Iraola Condemns Intrusion

Liverhead head coach Andoni Iraola also reacted to the incident after receiving the footage before the match. Iraola stated that the act should be illegal and criticized the breach of privacy that allows outsiders to see who trains and who does not. He noted that while the tactical advantage might be minimal, the violation of closed-door training protocols is disrespectful to any club. Iraola argued that there are specific reasons for keeping training sessions private and that the ability of anyone to film such activities without consequence is unacceptable.

Pochettino Clarifies Role and Authority

Regarding his official title, Pochettino confirmed his position as head coach, distinguishing it from the term manager used by his predecessors. He made it clear that he will decide the squad for the Sunday game and pick the starting XI. While the title may vary from previous appointments at Manchester United, Pochettino intends to be involved in all key decisions regarding the squad as the season progresses. He explained that the level of decision-making power depends on the club structure and communication, rather than just the job title on his contract.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes Remains Captain

Speculation regarding the future of club captain Bruno Fernandes was quelled by Pochettino, who confirmed that the Portuguese midfielder will continue to wear the armband. Despite struggling with form this season and having a contract expiring at the end of the year, Fernandes remains a vital player for the team. Pochettino stressed that while all squad members need to feel valued, Bruno is our captain and holds a significant role in the dressing room. He indicated that broader discussions about contracts and roles would happen at a later stage, but the immediate focus remains on the team's performance.

Focus on Data and Tactical Identity

Looking ahead to the match against Liverpool, Pochettino highlighted his focus on improving data metrics and implementing a brave footballing identity. He noted that the staff proposed a specific style of play that reflects the values of Manchester United. The manager emphasized the need for players to bring these ideas to the field through rigorous training. This approach aims to restore the club's glory by combining tactical discipline with the bravery expected of the team, as they prepare for the high-stakes encounter at Anfield.